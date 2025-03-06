Somalia-Born State Rep Calls on Fellow Somalis to Prioritize It Over US: Report

Even Democrats at the state level put America last.

On Wednesday, the Maine Wire posted a video to the social media platform X of Maine Democratic state Rep. Deqa Dhalac, a native of Somalia.

Speaking via translation, Dhalac stated, “We Somalis living outside of Somalia must always prioritize our country, Somalia, and think of developing our country.”

America last: A Maine State Rep says her priority is to develop Somalia…

She added, “This must be done, especially by those Somalis abroad such as in the U.S.”

According to her biography from the Maine House Democrats, Dhalac came to the United States over 30 years ago. She has lived in Portland, Maine since 2008 and raised three children there who attended the public school system.

Dhalac first came to the United States to flee Somalia during a civil war.

In other words, violence and political instability in her home country led Dhalac to come to the United States seeking a better life for herself where she raised children, became a public official in 2021 as the first Somali-born mayor in the U.S. — something the House Democrats also mentioned — and enjoyed all the freedoms and luxuries of living in this country.

After all of this, she puts Somalia first.

Dhalac played a role in establishing the Office of New Americans in Maine along with her colleague, Tarlan Ahmadov, an Azerbaijani serving as director of the ONA.

The Maine Wire reported Feb. 19 that Ahmadov was facing calls for removal by Armenians living in Maine for several X posts taken as anti-Armenian.

Maine announced plans for the ONA in January 2024, with the intent of “making Maine a home of opportunity for all, by welcoming and supporting immigrants to strengthen Maine’s workforce, enhance the vibrancy of Maine’s communities, and build a strong and inclusive economy.”

Dhalac put America last in her comments above and helped Ahmadov and Maine put America last through the ONA.

Why not work for the people who are already here? Why not prioritize your constituents?

Ahmadov came to the United States in 2003. Neither he nor Dhalac are recent immigrants, having come to the United States decades ago.

Both have taken full advantage of the many opportunities the United States offers, finding the safety and prosperity that was missing in their native lands.

All of this to put this country last.

How Democrats continue to win elections acting this way is beyond confounding.

