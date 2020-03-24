Somebody Tell Holier-Than-Thou Liberals It's Impossible To Be Racist Against China

The Titanic has hit an iceberg and the liberal media are busy rearranging the deck chairs as it sinks.

That’s what it seems like as many on the left cry racism while the world faces a global coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly 400,000 people, killed more than 17,000 and confined 1.5 billion worldwide to their homes.

President Donald Trump does not mince words when correctly referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” but every time he says it, the liberal media are thrown into hysterics, which is as almost as maddening as it is entertaining.

Of course, those in the business of using words to disseminate information should know that calling Trump’s use of that term “racist” is at the very least semantically incorrect: One cannot be racist against a country as the word is defined by Merriam-Webster.

Instead, they ignore that as well as the simple fact that the coronavirus pandemic did indeed originate in China. Many diseases are named for the places from which they originated.

“Spanish Flu. West Nile Virus. Zika. Ebola. All named for places,” the White House tweeted, defending the term.

“Before the media’s fake outrage, even CNN called it ‘Chinese Coronavirus.’ Those trying to divide us must stop rooting for America to fail and give Americans real info they need to get through the crisis.”

The president is correct that CNN and many news outlets were calling it the “Chinese virus” long before he did.

One of them is CNBC, which referred to it as the “Chinese virus” in a January piece. Apparently now suffering from sudden amnesia, the network last week broke the important story that someone with “handwriting similar to Trump’s” crossed out the word “corona” and added “China” to his notes for the March 18 news conference.

That’s the news conference where a reporter with all the affability of a petulant child tried to corner the president as to why he would use the “racist” term when referring to coronavirus.

Trump delivered a glorious smackdown when he bluntly told the reporter, “It’s not racist at all. No. Not at all. It comes from China. That’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate.”

He went on, “As you know, China tried to say at one point — maybe they stopped now — that it was caused by American soldiers. That can’t happen. It’s not going to happen — not as long as I’m president. It comes from China.”

In one fell swoop, Trump managed to dismiss the banal charge of racism and show his deep and abiding love for this country and those who serve in the military. He is protective of America like no other president has been in recent history, and that is why the media are so hostile toward him.

Trump wasn’t just being factually accurate, however — he was also being “morally right” (to borrow a litmus test from Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez).

In addition to the fact that China was COVID-19’s place of origin, the nation’s communist government was aware of the novel coronavirus that resembled SARS as far back as December but actively suppressed that information, according to The Times of London. As scientists were beginning to identify the virus, China’s National Health Commission forced researchers to destroy the samples and keep quiet.

What’s worse, Business Insider reported that at least five would-be whistleblowers were silenced, arrested or just plain “disappeared” after trying to warn of the new, deadly virus.

This is how Marxist regimes operate. Concern for the regime’s reputation over the well-being of its own citizens is a hallmark of all such regimes and unequivocally caused this recent pandemic.

These failures have nothing to do with the Chinese people, of course, but rather their government. Neither Trump nor any official in the administration has asserted anything different. To do so would be reprehensible, repugnant and at the very least irresponsible.

But as usual, the mainstream media fling charges of racism at the president by now out of habit, like a kid coming home from school asking his mom, “What’s for dinner?” before his backpack is even off.

While the adults in the room are concerned with stopping the spread of the disease, the death toll, the interruption in the supply chain and other important issues relating to the proliferation of the Chinese coronavirus, the childish media will busy themselves as they always do: trying to decode hidden messages and racist “dog whistles” that don’t exist while ignoring what really matters.

That’s why the leftist media and the communist regime they defend will both end up in the dustbin of history where they belong.

