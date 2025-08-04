Somebody's Getting Erased: CNN Polling Guru Admits Worst News Possible for Obama and Best for Trump

CNN just admitted what conservatives have known for years, which is that President Donald Trump isn’t just a political force — he’s becoming a wrecking ball to former President Barack Obama’s legacy.

During a Saturday segment on “CNN Newsroom,” Mediaite noted, data analyst Harry Enten went viral when he declared, “I can’t think of a more influential president during this century.”

Enten didn’t stop there.

He added that Trump’s impact likely stretches back into the 20th century.

That’s not just a win for conservatives, it’s a total reversal of everything Obama tried to do with the executive branch, so it’s a blow to Democrats.

Trump didn’t just succeed Obama in his first term — he’s erasing his legacy in the second term.

Enten pointed to three key areas where Trump is making huge inroads: immigration, executive orders, and trade policy.

On immigration, Enten said net migration “is gonna be down at least 60 percent” to a historic level.

CNN: "Donald Trump is the most influential President of this century and probably dating back a good portion of last century." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tnXZwJ46fO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 3, 2025

“We may be dealing with, get this, negative net migration to the United States in 2025,” Enten said. “That would be the first time there is negative net migration in this country in at least 50 years.”

That’s a direct hit to Obama’s open-border legacy that President Joe Biden will be remembered for.

Trump is slamming the door shut.

Enten also emphasized the flood of executive actions coming out of Trump’s second term.

Biden signed 77 in his entire first year. Trump has more than doubled that with five months to go.

On the issue of trade, Enten noted Trump’s effective tariff rate has surged, calling it the highest “since the 1930s.”

Enten summed it all up plainly: “Donald Trump is remaking the United States. Love it, like it, or lump it.”

He’s not wrong. Trump has reversed or flat-out dismantled pillar after pillar of Obama’s progressive agenda.

The Paris Climate Agreement? Abandoned.

Obama’s Iran Nuclear Deal? Trump bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Net Neutrality? Repealed.

DACA is on life support.

Even Title IX has been rewritten to protect girls and women again, after the left abandoned women and girls in sports to cater to misguided men competing against them.

With roughly three and a half years left in his term, who knows where Trump takes thing, now that he’s erasing Obama’s legacy?

Trump isn’t just leading opposition to the policies that shaped the first quarter of the 21st century — he’s taking the country in the other direction, instead of just talking about it.

The Obama and Biden legacies are both heading toward the trash heap of history, and it’s so obvious that one of CNN’s most prominent faces is sounding the alarm bells for his network’s mostly liberal and dwindling audience.

