It Somehow Gets Worse: Hitler Said to Have Personally Killed His Niece After Rumored Romance

Most reasonable people would agree that Adolf Hitler was an abominable human being.

The architect of Nazism and the mastermind behind untold numbers of deaths, there’s a reason history remembers the German dictator so poorly.

Yet one historian told The Telegraph that he has reason to believe that Hitler’s depravity may have stooped even lower than people traditionally give him credit for.

German historian Harald Sandner told The Telegraph that he had found a “crushing mass” of evidence that Hitler may have been the one to kill his niece, Geli Raubal — with whom he may have had a sordid, incestuous affair.

On Sept. 19, 1931, Raubal was found dead in Hitler’s Munich apartment, along with a gun.

For 95 years, people had categorized this as a suicide, largely due to Hitler’s alibi of being in Nuremberg at the time of Raubal’s death.

Hitler had purportedly left Munich for Nuremberg on Sept. 18, which effectively exonerated him from at least this particular death.

Sandner disputed that characterization of events, however, and says that just because Raubal’s body was found on Sept. 19 doesn’t mean she was killed that day.

The German historian argued that she was killed a full day earlier, which would mean Hitler would still have been in Munich at the time of Raubal’s death.

And Sandner’s discovery of a death certificate that places the body being found on Sept. 18 hammered this theory home for the historian.

“Since the body was already indisputably in the flat at that point, the actual time of death must logically have been much earlier — either in the early hours of Sept 18 or even as early as the night before,” Sandner said.

Sandner even went so far as to claim that Munich police may have helped cover this up to protect Hitler.

Hitler’s alleged relationship with Raubal has been the subject of intense scrutiny for years.

The Sun reported on a documentary in 2021 that alleged that the two had a disturbing relationship which involved bodily secretions.

That all being said, not everyone agrees that Hitler definitively had an incestuous relationship with Raubal or that he was the one who had killed his niece.

One German historian told The Telegraph that she actually disputed that the Munich police would’ve covered for Hitler, but rather would’ve leapt at the opportunity to arrest him.

That same historian believes that the mismatched dates on the death certificate could’ve just simply been a transcription error.

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