Did Someone Crack Kyrsten Sinema's Secret Side-Gig? Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Noticed 1 Thing

One high-profile U.S senator has a thriving side hustle.

Slate writer Christina Cauterucci went public with an account of purchasing a pair of high heels from newly minted Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday.

Cauterucci bought the footwear from Sinema on Facebook Marketplace — where the senator was selling the item through her own personal Facebook account.

The writer purchased the Badgley Mischka heels for $65 over Venmo, later arranging for their pickup.

Other items sold by Sinema on the platform include bicycles, a hat, boots, and bikinis.

Most items are listed in Arizona, Sinema’s home state, although a few are listed for sale in Washington D.C, where the independent serves as a senator.

A representative for Sinema didn’t deny that the senator herself had been reselling the gear, pointing out that many triathlete competitors (one of Sinema’s hobbies) sell gear that they no longer use.

“What is the story you’re working on about?” A Sinema staffer questioned Cauterucci on her report on the sales, dismissing the idea that the deals were newsworthy.

“Kyrsten’s athletic hobbies? The fact that many Ironman / triathlete competitors resale gear?”

Arizona Mirror editor Jim Small subsequently confirmed that the clothing and shoe saleswoman Cauterucci bought the heels from was in fact Sinema. Small identified the account in question as Sinema’s real personal page, having been “friends” with her before she was a senator.

We can confirm what @Slate couldn’t: Yes, that’s the real Kyrsten Sinema selling clothes and bike equipment on Facebook, via @JimSmall https://t.co/Rg1BHo8xjZ — Arizona Mirror (@ArizonaMirror) December 15, 2022

Granted, it’s not illegal for a public servant (federal or otherwise) to sell their personal possessions for cash.

And there’s no indication that Sinema is getting sweetheart deals for second-hand clothes and shoes, which appear to be selling for a fair market price.

Sinema is rated as a five-star seller on Facebook Marketplace, with reviews attesting to her pricing, punctuality and communication.

Originally elected as a Democrat, the Arizona freshman senator threw a wrench into the plans of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer with her announcement that she was becoming an independent earlier this month.

She’ll still caucus with the Democrats, but she’s filing to run for re-election as an independent — skipping a party primary in which her progressive rivals would assail her reluctance to toe a partisan line.

👀 Not guaranteed someone runs just by filing, but Sinema has filed with the FEC for an independent reelection bid. https://t.co/hlQ8kxQIqh — Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) December 15, 2022

A bipartisan amnesty bill for illegal immigrants backed by Sinema and North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis failed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

