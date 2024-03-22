Under the failed presidency of Joe Biden, the United States has devolved into a mass dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens whose omnipresence drains public resources and undermines national security.

Shocking drone footage posted Wednesday on the social media platform X showed a massive migrant camp at Floyd Bennett Field, an airfield in Brooklyn, New York.

The disturbing video showed row after row of a sprawling tent city spotlighting the enormous scale of the migrant invasion that has metastasized under Biden.

Keep in mind that this is just one migrant location in one city. Imagine how many other migrant camps have been set up stealthily across the nation to cope with the daily barrage of illegal aliens.

“If not for citizen journalists, you’d have no idea how massive these illegal immigrants centers are,” the X account Wall Street Apes said in sharing the video.

This Is New Drone Footage Taken From The Floyd Bennet Field Illegal Migrant Camp, Marine Park, Brooklyn, New York City If not for citizen journalists you’d have no idea how massive these illegal immigrants centers are. This is The Great Replacement pic.twitter.com/Hf80gijgQD — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 20, 2024

If you haven’t seen much video coverage of the migrant camp at Floyd Bennett Field or elsewhere, it’s because Democrats and their establishment media lapdogs are desperately trying to cover it up.

On March 6, Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Peter Sweeney — a Democrat — quietly dismissed a lawsuit filed by Republican Queens City Councilwoman Joann Ariola and Democratic Brooklyn Assemblywoman Jaime Williams demanding the closure of the migrant camp that has housed some 2,000 illegal aliens since November, the local Canarsie Courier reported.

Is the illegal immigrant crisis out of control? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1442 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

In appalling defiance of the taxpayers who pay his salary, the judge issued his ruling without notifying the public, according to the report.

Migrant tent cities being bankrolled by American taxpayers is not a private issue; it is a matter of public concern.

Ariola and Williams slammed the judge for his lack of transparency. In a joint statement last week, they demanded that Sweeney “publish the memorandum explaining exactly why he has decided this way,” according to the New York Daily News.

“I am appalled by Judge Sweeney’s decision to dismiss our case, and disgusted to learn that he did so without notifying either party or the public,” Williams said in a statement.

“We would love to know why he feels it is prudent to place 2,000 human beings in a flood zone in the middle of a National Recreation Area,” she said.

“This is a disgrace and an insult to every taxpaying citizen [who] resides in the area around Floyd Bennett Field, and a disservice to the people who are being forced to live in this compound,” the assemblywoman said.

The illegal immigration crisis that has escalated under Biden is unprecedented in scale and scope.

🚨🇺🇸 2023 ILLEGAL MIGRATION GROWS 10X IN SEVEN YEARS 2024 SO FAR: 988,819

2023: 3,201,144

2022: 2,766,582

2021: 1,956,519

2020: 405,036

2019: 859,501

2018: 404,142

2017: 310,531 Source: US Customs & Border Protectionpic.twitter.com/oLW6GyOLZr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 13, 2024

What’s especially chilling is that this debacle is happening at the same time Americans are struggling with crippling inflation, a nationwide homelessness crisis and runaway crime.

BREAKING: Wild video shows hundreds of illegal aliens overrunning Texas National Guard soldiers & forcing their way past razor wire barricades as they rush the border wall in El Paso, TX and try to push further into the U.S. This is on US soil. https://t.co/fea8QDDG7U — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 21, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: We embedded with ICE deportation officers in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles as they tracked down & arrested several felons in the U.S. illegally, including one who had been released from local custody without notice after ICE’s detainer request was ignored, and… pic.twitter.com/eoHfrbZKZV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 20, 2024

It is not an exaggeration to state that the daily flood of illegal aliens looks like a mass invasion.

The Biden admin has created the most dangerous national security crisis in history. They’ve legalized human trafficking of millions, allowed 1.8 million gotaways, and are harboring illegals at the taxpayer’s expense! Treasonous! Impeach Mayorkas! pic.twitter.com/uKukYPDF7r — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 26, 2023

The staggering barrage of illegal aliens — with many of them young, military-age males from all corners of the world, including terrorist hotbeds — should send chills down the spines of all Americans.

The migrant invasion will affect all of us no matter how far we live from the southern border. Just look at the crisis unfolding in New York, which is 2,000 miles away from the closest Mexican border town.

Democrats’ actions in this national emergency are treasonous.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.