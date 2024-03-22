Someone Flew a Drone Over Shuttered US Airport, Discovers Scale of the Migrant Scheme Flooding Our Nation
Under the failed presidency of Joe Biden, the United States has devolved into a mass dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens whose omnipresence drains public resources and undermines national security.
Shocking drone footage posted Wednesday on the social media platform X showed a massive migrant camp at Floyd Bennett Field, an airfield in Brooklyn, New York.
The disturbing video showed row after row of a sprawling tent city spotlighting the enormous scale of the migrant invasion that has metastasized under Biden.
Keep in mind that this is just one migrant location in one city. Imagine how many other migrant camps have been set up stealthily across the nation to cope with the daily barrage of illegal aliens.
“If not for citizen journalists, you’d have no idea how massive these illegal immigrants centers are,” the X account Wall Street Apes said in sharing the video.
This Is New Drone Footage Taken From The Floyd Bennet Field Illegal Migrant Camp, Marine Park, Brooklyn, New York City
If you haven’t seen much video coverage of the migrant camp at Floyd Bennett Field or elsewhere, it’s because Democrats and their establishment media lapdogs are desperately trying to cover it up.
On March 6, Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Peter Sweeney — a Democrat — quietly dismissed a lawsuit filed by Republican Queens City Councilwoman Joann Ariola and Democratic Brooklyn Assemblywoman Jaime Williams demanding the closure of the migrant camp that has housed some 2,000 illegal aliens since November, the local Canarsie Courier reported.
In appalling defiance of the taxpayers who pay his salary, the judge issued his ruling without notifying the public, according to the report.
Migrant tent cities being bankrolled by American taxpayers is not a private issue; it is a matter of public concern.
Ariola and Williams slammed the judge for his lack of transparency. In a joint statement last week, they demanded that Sweeney “publish the memorandum explaining exactly why he has decided this way,” according to the New York Daily News.
“I am appalled by Judge Sweeney’s decision to dismiss our case, and disgusted to learn that he did so without notifying either party or the public,” Williams said in a statement.
“We would love to know why he feels it is prudent to place 2,000 human beings in a flood zone in the middle of a National Recreation Area,” she said.
“This is a disgrace and an insult to every taxpaying citizen [who] resides in the area around Floyd Bennett Field, and a disservice to the people who are being forced to live in this compound,” the assemblywoman said.
The illegal immigration crisis that has escalated under Biden is unprecedented in scale and scope.
🚨🇺🇸 2023 ILLEGAL MIGRATION GROWS 10X IN SEVEN YEARS
2024 SO FAR: 988,819
2023: 3,201,144
2022: 2,766,582
2021: 1,956,519
2020: 405,036
2019: 859,501
2018: 404,142
2017: 310,531
Source: US Customs & Border Protectionpic.twitter.com/oLW6GyOLZr
What’s especially chilling is that this debacle is happening at the same time Americans are struggling with crippling inflation, a nationwide homelessness crisis and runaway crime.
BREAKING: Wild video shows hundreds of illegal aliens overrunning Texas National Guard soldiers & forcing their way past razor wire barricades as they rush the border wall in El Paso, TX and try to push further into the U.S. This is on US soil. https://t.co/fea8QDDG7U
EXCLUSIVE: We embedded with ICE deportation officers in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles as they tracked down & arrested several felons in the U.S. illegally, including one who had been released from local custody without notice after ICE’s detainer request was ignored, and… pic.twitter.com/eoHfrbZKZV
It is not an exaggeration to state that the daily flood of illegal aliens looks like a mass invasion.
The Biden admin has created the most dangerous national security crisis in history.
They’ve legalized human trafficking of millions, allowed 1.8 million gotaways, and are harboring illegals at the taxpayer’s expense!
Treasonous!
Impeach Mayorkas!
The staggering barrage of illegal aliens — with many of them young, military-age males from all corners of the world, including terrorist hotbeds — should send chills down the spines of all Americans.
The migrant invasion will affect all of us no matter how far we live from the southern border. Just look at the crisis unfolding in New York, which is 2,000 miles away from the closest Mexican border town.
Democrats’ actions in this national emergency are treasonous.
