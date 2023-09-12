Someone Was Trying Hard to Troll Trump with 'Missing Melania' Campaign at Iowa Event DeSantis Also Attended

An intriguing undercurrent of trolling became the focal point at the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game on Saturday, as flyers and banners seemed to imply that Melania Trump had disappeared from the political scene.

However, upon closer examination, a different narrative emerges: The former first lady opted for a quiet existence by her son’s side, far from the campaign’s frenzied spotlight.

The “Where’s Melania?” campaign, featuring contact numbers for the Mar-a-Lago Security Office, seized the spotlight as former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis graced the game with their presence, New York Magazine reported.

The flyers raised questions about Melania’s whereabouts, bearing the bold query, “WHERE IS OUR FIRST LADY? WHY IS DONALD TRUMP HIDING HER? WE MISS HER,” according to The Gateway Pundit.

The insinuation that Donald Trump was concealing her presence was palpable. Or, as Trump critics would like to believe, that the former first lady had abandoned her husband, potentially leading to a divorce, as reported by Newsweek.

Where’s Melania? Aerial banner at take off heading to Jack Trice Stadium in Iowa. #JackTriceStadium @TheSkyWriters pic.twitter.com/32I7u10ceh — TheSkyWriters (@TheSkyWriters) September 9, 2023

However, Melania’s absence from the campaign trail isn’t a mystery she conceals but rather a deliberate decision, according to The New York Times.

The liberal paper reported that Melania, who “sticks to a small circle,” has her “most ardent pursuit,” which is staying close to her son, Barron, while providing support to her husband’s campaign from the shadows.

“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she said.

Her choice to maintain a low profile during this political season, according to the Times, stemmed from feelings of betrayal experienced during her tenure in the White House, leading her to confide in a select circle of close family and friends.

Ron DeSantis Harasses Melania Trump With ‘Missing Person’ Flyers At Iowa Football Game#HIAW pic.twitter.com/sPhIm7vd6N — Gitmo (Health is a Wealth) (@Gitmo99) September 12, 2023

Trump has accused his GOP rival, DeSantis, of disseminating “Missing Melania” flyers at the Iowa football game, The Independent reported.

During the Saturday event, Trump faced jeers from some fans in the crucial early-voting state, further amplified by a plane carrying a “Where’s Melania?” banner soaring over the stadium.

Latest polls reveal that among Iowa Republican caucus voters, Trump’s current level of support stands at 49 percent, marking a notable decline from the 62 percent he enjoyed back in May, The Hill reported.

The former president subsequently posted an article on Truth Social by Trump supporter Laura Loomer, alleging that “DeSantis’s campaign staff passed out flyers attacking former First Lady Melania Trump,” according to the Independent.

In the article, Loomer blamed DeSantis, saying he “conducted a shameless and classless political stunt.”

The origins of the “Where’s Melania?” campaign have stirred speculation, with some suggesting ties to the Florida governor or his supporters, according to The Gateway Pundit.

Weeks ago, the Trump campaign flew a banner over the Iowa State Fair that said Be Likeable, Ron! Today, there’s scattered “Missing” flyers all over the rivalry Iowa game — where Trump, DeSantis & several other candidates will both appear. pic.twitter.com/Sv932ulqAr — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) September 9, 2023



Rachel Scott, a senior congressional correspondent with ABC News, shared an image of the flyer on social media and suggested the possibility of involvement from the DeSantis team.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Scott noticed that weeks ago, “the Trump campaign flew a banner” bearing the message “Be Likeable, Ron!”

“Today, there’s scattered ‘Missing’ flyers all over the rivalry Iowa game — where Trump, DeSantis & several other candidates will both appear,” she said.

DeSantis, whose wife, Casey, has been actively involved in campaign efforts, has witnessed a decline in his numbers, with polls showing a drop from 20 percent to 14 percent, as reported by The Hill.

The “Be Likeable, Ron!” banner flown at the Iowa State Fair weeks ago only added fuel to the speculation surrounding a potential trolling rivalry between the two camps.

