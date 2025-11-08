'There's Something Going On Here': Pollster Warns GOP of Democratic Party Resurgence

Political analyst Matt Towery warned Friday that Republicans risk losing ground to a resurgent, left-leaning Democratic Party that is rapidly reshaping its identity.

Democratic New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is the leader of the party’s progressive wing, having built his campaign on wealth redistribution, expansive government programs, and class-based politics. Appearing on “The Ingraham Angle,” Towery said the GOP’s weak turnout in recent elections, including two statewide losses in Georgia, shows a dangerous trend.

“That’s really dangerous for this country. It’s also dangerous for Republicans. Republicans have to figure out how to get their vote back out because they certainly didn’t do it on Tuesday,” Towery told host Laura Ingraham. “We even lost two statewide elected races in Georgia to the Democrats. That’s something Republicans need to hear.”

Towery warned that Democrats’ momentum signals a deeper shift within the party.

“And it hadn’t gotten a lot of attention. So there’s something going on here, and I don’t think that they’re going to prevail in the end, but the Republicans had better get control of this and figure out how they’re going to deal with this new Democratic Party that’s emerging,” Towery said.

Ingraham asked whether the style of candidates, such as what’s exhibited by Mamdani, could resonate beyond Democratic strongholds. Towery said it likely wouldn’t.

“We all know that plenty of areas around the country where that simply isn’t going to work. But what is happening, Laura, and very quickly, is that as we have the rise of this new generation of ultra-left leaders, they are shoving the Schumers and the Clintons and others from the past aside,” Towery said. “And this party is now becoming much more entrenched in enforcing ultra-liberal positions. Look at this shutdown. This shutdown is not going to end tonight. We already know that. They feel emboldened. And they also feel like they have to keep this going because they have to keep this left, ultra-left, almost socialist wing of the party happy.”

Victor Davis Hanson previously warned that the Democratic Party’s growing embrace of socialist figures like Mamdani marks an ideological turn that threatens individual freedom. He argued that progressives, such as Mamdani and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, promote policies that defy human nature by punishing initiative and rewarding dependency.

After Mamdani secured the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor in June, major figures within the party began rallying around his campaign. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed him in a September op-ed for The New York Times. By October, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries formally endorsed Mamdani after months of not commenting on the race.

Mamdani said he would pursue sweeping economic changes, including a $30 minimum wage, city-run grocery stores, and higher taxes on what he described as “richer and whiter” communities.

