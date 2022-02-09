Share
News

'Something Isn't Right': Dozens of Lawmakers Call on Joe Biden to 'Immediately' Undergo Cognitive Test

 By Jack Davis  February 9, 2022 at 9:11am
Share

In a letter noting that President Joe Biden’s “mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years,” a group of House Republicans is calling upon the leader of the free world to see whether he is mentally up for the job.

The letter from Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas and signed by 37 of his GOP colleagues, calls upon Biden, 79, to take a cognitive test as did former President Donald Trump.

In January, Biden said he had “no idea” why Americans doubt his competency after a poll was cited in which 48 percent of those surveyed doubted the president’s mental capacity, according to the Daily Mail.

Since then, Biden has had some troubling appearances, including one this month at Ironworkers Local 5 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

“I don’t want to get going because I’d keep you here too long because you know all what I’m about to, what I’ve said, and you know what I’ve done, and you know what we’re doing, and I know what you’re doing,” he said.

Trending:
Ron Johnson Gets the Last Word When Biden Nominee Calls GOP Senator a 'White Supremacist' - Video

Jackson said Biden needs to take a cognitive screening test and share the results with Americans.

Is Joe Biden mentally competent to be president?

“My colleagues and I are again asking President Biden to immediately undergo a formal cognitive screening exam, such as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment,” Jackson said, according to Fox News.

“As a former physician to three Presidents of the United States, I know what it takes mentally and physically to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” continued Jackson, who was a White House doctor to former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Trump.

“Joe Biden has continually proven to me and to the world that something isn’t right. The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their president’s cognitive ability,” he said.

Jackson’s letter said mental fitness is “not a partisan issue.”

“When I discussed taking a cognitive test with President Trump, he was eager to assure the American people and to put the fake news media’s stories to bed,” Jackson said, indicating that a test could be important to identify early stages of cognitive impairments, Fox reported. “Why won’t President Biden do the same?”

“We can only assume the worst if he doesn’t submit to the same standard that his own party demanded of the last administration,” he continued. “The precedent has been set.”

Related:
'WJ Live': Biden Confuses 3 Different Countries in Major Gaffe That Aired Nationwide

The letter to Biden, in which the Republicans told the president they “are worried about your mental abilities,” listed the lawmakers’ concerns.

“While you underwent your annual physical exam on November 19, 2021, you either did not have a cognitive test or those results were withheld from the public,” the letter said.

“The Alzheimer’s Association lists ‘changes in mood and personality,’ including being more ‘easily upset’ as one of ten signs of mental decline,” the letter continued. “You displayed this type of mood change during a cabinet meeting on January 24, 2022, when you apparently did not know your microphone was on after finishing your opening remarks, and you called a White House reporter a ‘stupid son of a b****’ in response to a question he asked on inflation.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Republicans Introduce Brutal 'HUNTER' Act After Biden Moves for Taxpayer-Funded Crack Pipes
Lab Leak Breakthrough? DNA Researchers May Have Found the Bioengineered 'Ancestor' to COVID
Family to File Lawsuit After Tragedy Strikes Heartland American Minutes After Receiving COVID Jab
Biden Backs Trudeau in Response to Trucker Convoy: Grim New Measures Against Truckers Unveiled
Conservatives Were Right All Along: Study Reveals Worst Consequence of Biden's Unemployment Handouts
See more...

Conversation