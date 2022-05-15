Something Isn't Working with Kamala Harris - She Repeats Same Phrase 4 Times in 30 Seconds

Kamala Harris has made a second career of making a fool of herself with repetitive, meandering statements in recent months, but last week, she might have just have topped them all.

At a Friday summit of the Association of Southeast Nations at the State Department in Washington, the vice president repeated the phrase “work together” so many times in the space of 30 seconds that it made observers suspect that something wasn’t working upstairs.

It wasn’t the first time Harris has been an embarrassment, but it might have been the worst.

Check out the video here:

KAMALA: “We will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together…We will work together” pic.twitter.com/AblARhoSQj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2022

“I often note and I’ve talked with many of you about our shared belief that our world is increasingly more interconnected and interdependent,” Harris said, according to a White House transcript that had to be shameful to publish.

“That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis, which is why we will work together and continue to work together to address these issues, to tackle these challenges and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules and agreements that we will convene to work together on to galvanize global action.

“With that, I thank you all. This is a matter of urgent priority for all of us. And I know we will work on this together.”

The mockery didn’t take long to start.

Did her boosters give a stroke on live TV? — Carla 🧡⚡ (@HodlingCarla) May 15, 2022

How in the world did she get to this position in America? — FedUpChap (@ChapBoss73) May 15, 2022

So, just to double check, we will be working together? — FunnyAnarchy (@FunnyAnarchy75) May 15, 2022

Did you get the impression that Harris thinks it’s important to work together? Repeating the same formulation four times in less than half a minute indicates how important she thinks it is. Or how little her brain is actually connected to her lips.

It’s a moment on a par with “the passage of time,” Harris made famous during an appearance in Louisiana in March.

It dwarfs her “folks order what they want” comment from the end of February.

And it makes her ruminations on space from mid-April in California — the legendary, “Space, it affects us all – and it connects us all” — sound like William Jennings Bryan’s “cross of gold.”

Remember when Kamala gave this stirring speech about space? #WordSaladKamala pic.twitter.com/XnIhFwB4Gt — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 🚨 🥊 (@LivePDDave1) May 15, 2022

The big problem here is that Harris was posing as an international leader when she made these remarks. It’s one thing when she embarrasses herself with nonsense about “the passage of time” in the American heartland. It’s another thing entirely when she’s on an international stage and mouths off like this.

It’s what she did back in March when she laughed awkwardly while fielding a very serious question during a news conference with the president of Poland about refugees from Ukraine while on an ill-advised trip to Europe.

A former spokeswoman for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up the foreign view with a Twitter post she eventually deleted (no doubt in the interest of keeping the Biden administration happy):

“It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency,” Iuliia Mendel wrote.

Is Kamala Harris qualified to be vice president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (5 Votes) No: 99% (507 Votes)

Deleting that tweet due to liberal pressure doesn’t mean the worry it reflects has disappeared, too.

Kamala Harris is literally a heartbeat from the presidency and was chosen for the position not for any innate talent, ability or even love of country, but simply as black woman to appeal to black voters (and white liberals) — a piece in the crassest of calculations involving race and sex and the outsized role both play in American politics, especially the politics of the modern Democratic Party.

Harris has embarrassed herself and her country in Europe; she’s embarrassed herself and her country with the ongoing invasion of illegal aliens that’s been directly fostered by the administration she serves (and that she’s supposed to be in charge of).

Now, she’s embarrassed herself and her country again on another international stage.

Harris wants the world to “work together” when it comes to climate change. Conservatives and Republicans and patriotic Americans of every stripe need to work together in two ways.

First, as painful as it may be, pray that President Joe Biden provides no opening for Harris to assume the presidency before 2024. He’s a doddering, spiteful liar who’s almost certainly made a career of selling out his office, but he’s better than a younger, spiteful Harris would be.

(With her recent run of public embarrassments, she’s actually building a rivalry to Biden’s own considerable record of gaffes. She’s got a long way to go, of course, but she’s off to a strong start.)

And second, make certain in the 2024 presidential election that Harris never gets anywhere near executive power again.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.