Ahead of his scheduled trip to Warsaw, Poland, President Joe Biden made a surprise stop in Kiev, Ukraine, on Monday to visit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion approaches, Biden traveled to the war-torn country “to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” according to a White House statement.

Video from the visit shows the two leaders coolly strolling through the streets of the Ukrainian capital. The sound of distant gunfire can be heard in the background as well as the blaring of — an air raid?

But in this little scene, neither Biden, Zelenskyy, members of the Secret Service or even passersby seem the least bit ruffled by the sound. Just a normal Monday morning in Kiev, ladies and gentlemen.

Had this been a real air raid, the Secret Service would have immediately swept Biden off to a shelter. If there was a chance the president was in harm’s way, he would not be in that situation.

Am I suggesting that the sound of the air raid, and even the sound of gunfire, may have been staged? Yes.

Still, the media, and many Americans were extremely impressed by the president’s nonchalance in the face of danger.

In the tweet below, a journalist posted video from the scene, with the caption, “This is the kind of American leadership that saved Europe in two wars.” Yes, just like Roosevelt and Churchill during the London Blitz.

In a warzone, with the real soundtrack of an air-raid siren. This is the kind of American leadership that saved Europe in two wars. And will again.#StandWithUkraine #UkraineWillWin #Ukraine #Kyiv #Biden #Zelensky pic.twitter.com/RFlFD42Rug — Matthew VanDyke (@Matt_VanDyke) February 20, 2023

Are the air raid sirens fake? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1389 Votes) No: 1% (21 Votes)

Some Twitter users, mercifully, pointed out the obvious.

Propaganda Stinks~

The Secret Service nor anyone in the Administration to include U.S. Military wouldn’t allow Joe Biden to visit if there was an actual danger to life or a real air raid alert

If the air raid was real ..

They would’ve rushed Joe Biden immediately into a shelter — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) February 20, 2023

Biden phones in his conversational speech with Zelensky for the press by reading his remarks from a cue card. pic.twitter.com/Jr51Rw46P7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 20, 2023

Perhaps the thing that is most bothersome about Biden’s photo op and the kind words he read to Zelenskyy during his visit is that he refuses to affirm his “unwavering and unflagging commitment” to America’s “democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

He allows illegal immigrants and dangerous drugs that are killing Americans to flow freely into our country. He allows our most dangerous foe to float a surveillance balloon over our most strategic military installations and missile silos for a week before shooting it down.

His administration turned down a request for federal assistance from the Ohio governor after a train derailment and subsequent fire left the area’s water supply and even the air they breathe unsafe for humans. And all the while, he presides over a two-tier system of justice.

Biden’s concern for Ukraine’s territorial integrity would be fine if, somewhere along the way, he hadn’t forgotten about our own.

