SECTIONS
Faith
Print

Sometimes God’s Math Surprises Us, Like When 1+1=1

Math ChalkboardShutterstock(Shutterstock)

By Adrian Rogers
at 5:00pm
Print

BIBLE MEDITATION:

Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder. Matthew 19:6

DEVOTIONAL THOUGHT:

Do you know what’s wrong with many marriages?

Husbands treat their wives like a new car. When it’s new, he shows it off; and then when it gets old and the paint fades a little bit, he trades her in for a new model.

TRENDING: Democratic Senate Candidate: ‘I Don’t Care’ If Americans Join Taliban

The Bible compares a husband’s position in a home to the role of Christ in His Church. Jesus served the church and gave His life for her.

When you come to the marriage altar, that’s what you do. You die! (You didn’t realize that, did you?) A marriage is death to the old life. You’re no longer single.

There’s a new person, for the two are now one. A husband is to take upon himself the form of a servant. He is to lead by loving.

He does not consider his welfare primarily; he considers her welfare in all of his decisions.

Are you the strong, independent type? Then you’re not like Jesus, who shared unconditionally and sacrificially with you.

If you are a married man, you are to satisfy the needs of your wife and share your life with her.

That means all you are and all you have is for her! God’s math for marriage is: One plus one equals one. There’s no part of our lives that we do not share.

ACTION POINT:

This week, make it a priority to do or give something sacrificially to your wife.

RELATED: When You Go to God, Do You Really Mean Business?

It may be your time. It may be a possession. It may be a word of encouragement that she needs.

A version of this article previously appeared on the Love Worth Finding website under the headline, “When 1+1=1 in God’s math”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Tyler Arnold

Ford Motors LogoJuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock

Ford Motors Fires Back at the Media Blaming Trump Tariffs for Layoffs

Hanna Bogorowski

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey GrahamWin McNamee / Getty Images

Lindsey Graham Responds to TV Comedian’s Attack: ‘She Knows Zero About Me’

Patrick Brown

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg waves at a news conference in May during a gathering of tech start-ups and leaders in Paris.Frederic Legrand / Shutterstock

Facebook Purge: Here is The List Of Pages Deleted by Facebook

Chris Agee

White House Senior Advisor for Policy Stephen Miller walks on the South Lawn after he returned to the White House Dec. 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty Images

Teacher Who Called Out Top Trump Adviser Over 3rd Grade Behavior Gets Punished

Randy DeSoto

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema speaks onstageRich Fury / Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

Video Emerges of Democratic Senate Candidate Kyrsten Sinema Calling Her Own State ‘Crazy’

Jack Davis

In devastated Mexico Beach, where Hurricane Michael unleashed its most violent rains and winds, residents are taking stock of the damage, reuniting with their loved ones -- and bracing for what will be a long, difficult clean-up operationHector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

Weather Channel Releases Wild Before and After Photos That Show Michael’s Destruction

Chris Agee

First lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 21 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?"Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Melania Trump Finally Reveals the Meaning of Her ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

Hans von Spakovsky

Anti-Kavanaugh protestersRoberto Schmidt / Getty Images

Liberal Activists’ Latest Attack on Kavanaugh Could Be Illegal

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.