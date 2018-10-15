Sometimes God’s Math Surprises Us, Like When 1+1=1

BIBLE MEDITATION:

Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder. Matthew 19:6

DEVOTIONAL THOUGHT:

Do you know what’s wrong with many marriages?

Husbands treat their wives like a new car. When it’s new, he shows it off; and then when it gets old and the paint fades a little bit, he trades her in for a new model.

The Bible compares a husband’s position in a home to the role of Christ in His Church. Jesus served the church and gave His life for her.

When you come to the marriage altar, that’s what you do. You die! (You didn’t realize that, did you?) A marriage is death to the old life. You’re no longer single.

There’s a new person, for the two are now one. A husband is to take upon himself the form of a servant. He is to lead by loving.

He does not consider his welfare primarily; he considers her welfare in all of his decisions.

Are you the strong, independent type? Then you’re not like Jesus, who shared unconditionally and sacrificially with you.

If you are a married man, you are to satisfy the needs of your wife and share your life with her.

That means all you are and all you have is for her! God’s math for marriage is: One plus one equals one. There’s no part of our lives that we do not share.

ACTION POINT:

This week, make it a priority to do or give something sacrificially to your wife.

It may be your time. It may be a possession. It may be a word of encouragement that she needs.

A version of this article previously appeared on the Love Worth Finding website under the headline, “When 1+1=1 in God’s math”

