Son of 9/11 Victim Warns 'Killer-in-Chief' Biden: Do Not Show Your Face at Ground Zero

The son of a 9/11 victim sharply warned President Joe Biden to not attend any ground zero memorials while calling the president a “killer-in-chief.”

Nic Haros Jr., whose 76-year-old mother, Frances, died in the attacks on the World Trade Center, appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning to discuss the release of previously classified documents regarding the attacks.

Haros Jr. is one of the latest family members of victims of terror attacks who have publicly told Biden not to attend any of their memorial events.

Haros Jr. spent a few minutes discussing his mother’s life and her accomplishments, adding that the family misses her every day but remains hopeful that they will see her again one day.

Frances, according to her son, worked on the top-third of the south tower of the World Trade Center as a receptionist on the day of the attacks.

“Like over 1,700 other victims, no remains have ever been identified and her grave is empty,” Haros Jr. said, adding that there was “no closure” for his family.

Haros Jr. then said he wanted to send a message to Biden while attributing the words to his mother.

“Yes, Joe, some people did something. I am demanding that President Biden dare not show his face at ground zero on 9/11,” Haros Jr. declared, adding that he doesn’t think Biden “has a place there.”

“It’s shameful for him, I think, to use the dead bodies as a political prop for his so-called ‘victory lap.'”

“He is insensitive and he shows no compassion to the families,” he continued. “No Joe, no victory, we are now in Afghan war 2.0.”

Haros Jr. added that the “resurrected victims” kept America safe for two decades and warned that the president “must not dishonor their grace or patriotism, for he has none.”

He said part of his statement came in response to the recent attacks at Kabul airport in Afghanistan that left 13 U.S. servicemen dead, as well as the botched evacuation of Americans from the country.

“Today, I call out Biden as the ‘killer-in-chief,'” he said, adding that Biden would be complicit in a “coming genocide” against Afghans and Americans left behind in Afghanistan and promoted “infanticide” in the United States.

Biden has recently faced heightened calls for impeachment and has found himself under fire for vacationing frequently during the Afghanistan crisis.

The president also has faced a wave of scrutiny from Gold Star families after their meetings reportedly focused on Biden’s late son, Beau, instead of the fallen servicemen.

Since the attacks in Afghanistan, over 100 retired military officials have called for certain members of Biden’s cabinet, mainly Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, to resign.

