Son of Alleged Pelosi Attacker Breaks Silence: 'For All We Know He Was Some Sort of Sex Slave'

The son of a man charged with the attempted murder of Paul Pelosi is speaking out.

Nebosvod “Sky” Gonzalez described his father David DePape as a man traumatized from a lifetime of abuse, speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail published Wednesday.

‘There is almost no person on this planet that has gone through so much suffering,” Gonalez said of DePape.

The 19-year-old doubts prosecutors’ charges against DePape, expressing his uncertainty that his father ever even attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“For all that we know he was some sort of sex slave, as Elon Musk pointed out,” Gonzalez said of his father — referencing a since-deleted Musk tweet.

That’s quite the take on the situation, especially considering it’s coming from the guy’s own son.

Musk didn’t go so far as to claim DePape was a “sex slave,” but he did share a since-removed article from the Santa Monica Observer that theorized DePape and Paul Pelosi were in a sexual relationship.

Gonzalez further rejected the idea that DePape was a conservative political fanatic — a claim leveled by progressives in an attempt to chalk up the alleged attack to partisan politics.

“My father had progressive views,” Gonzalez said of DePape.

“He believed in human rights, equality, and justice. He was against the war, he was a peace activist, hardly a right-wing conservative, as he has been branded.”

The guy just so happens to be a Canadian illegal immigrant and a hemp-jewelry-making nudist activist.

The spitting image of a hardened conservative, right?

Oxane “Gypsy” Taub, Gonzalez’s mother, previously described DePape as “mentally ill,” according to the Daily Mail.

She claimed that DePape came under the delusion that he personally was Jesus Christ after he disappeared for a period of time.

Hard, definitive evidence corroborating some of the more colorful theories surrounding the alleged home invasion hasn’t materialized.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t questions to be asked about the incident.

It’s more than fair to question how DePape managed to enter the Pelosi family home as if he were a master burglar.

Former neighbors of the Pelosis have indicated the residence was always guarded by a heavy security detail, which seemingly failed to stop DePape.

DePape plead not guilty to a laundry list of state charges stemming from the incident on Wednesday, having already plead as such to federal charges, according to the Daily Mail.

Here at San Francisco Superior Court for the preliminary hearing on Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker David DePape who has pleaded not guilty to state & federal charges including planning to kidnap Nancy Pelosi. Follow along here! Story soon @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/6SmGrpHNlK — Natalie Hanson (@nhanson_reports) December 14, 2022

San Francisco Police Department officers accused DePape of also planning attacks on Hunter Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, according to KRON-TV.

