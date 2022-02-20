Share
News
Lifestyle

Son of 'Lizard Lick Towing' Star Gunned Down During Memorial Balloon Release

 By Jack Davis  February 20, 2022 at 1:49pm
Share

Gunfire during a memorial balloon release last week led to the death of the son of the star of a North Carolina-based reality TV show.

The balloon release was being conducted in memory of a man named Xavier Smith, who had been killed in a car crash last week, according to WRAL-TV.

WRAL reported that the shooting took place about 8 p.m. Thursday on the front lawn of a home, after which several men fled the scene in a car.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they later received a call that there were shooting victims in the parking lot of a Sheetz convenience store about three miles from the home, according to WRAL.

When deputies arrived, they found Harley Alexander Shirley, 21, of Clayton, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the News & Observer.

Trending:
'Epstein's Pimp' Found Hanged in Jail Cell; All Public Action in Case Ends with the Death

He is the son of Ronnie Shirley, star of “Lizard Lick Towing,” which aired on TruTV from 2011 to 2014.

A 20-year-old woman who had been shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a news release, the News & Observer reported. A third person suffered injuries but was not shot.

Ronnie Shirley posted a farewell message to his son on Facebook.

“He’s at peace now – waiting on the rest of us to arrive at those gates- we will be there soon Big Shur – and will always cherish the times we had while you were with us son,” he posted.

Jason Shirley, Harley Shirley’s uncle, said he is offering a $25,000 reward for information about the crime.

Related:
Small Town in State of Shock After Woman Is Arrested on 18 Heinous Charges

WRAL reported that Smith’s mother, whose name was not reported, called for an end to violence.

“I had left before it happened, but it was right after the balloon release, people were leaving,” Smith’s mother said. “The service was peaceful, I don’t know what happened.”

Investigators are unsure of the motive for the shooting.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




School District's 'Race and Equity Monitor' Declares Vile Graffiti Is Not Racist Because a Black Girl Wrote It
Son of 'Lizard Lick Towing' Star Gunned Down During Memorial Balloon Release
American Olympians Must Leave Beijing Without Their Medals
Small Town in State of Shock After Woman Is Arrested on 18 Heinous Charges
Ottawa Police Criticize Misinformation as Video of Mounted Officers Bowling Over Disabled Protester Goes Global
See more...

Conversation