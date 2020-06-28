Four years after the death of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali, the legendary fighter’s son said he is confident his father would have supported President Donald Trump and opposed the Black Lives Matter movement.

Speaking with the New York Post, Muhammad Ali Jr. said, “I think Trump’s a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist; he’s for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody.”

Muhammad Ali’s son says dad would have hated ‘racist’ Black Lives Matter https://t.co/HeCg2RgHqe pic.twitter.com/vuMkFRXkOW — New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2020

Regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, Ali Jr. did not mince words. He said he believes his father would have described the BLM activists who have gone on rampages in major cities as “devils.” Ali Jr. said he believes BLM is “racist.”

TRENDING: Leftist Neighborhood That Vowed To Not Call the Police Now Facing 300-Person Homeless Camp

The fact that Muhammad Ali’s son thinks his father would have supported Trump probably horrifies BLM activists, who want to portray themselves as civil rights protesters like Ali. The fighter famously refused to be drafted during the Vietnam War because of his religious beliefs.

However, Ali Jr. made it clear he does not classify the BLM protests in the same category as his father’s activism. According to the younger Ali, the Black Lives Matter movement is “no different from Muslim terrorists,” adding “they’re terrorizing the community.”

Ali Jr. also slammed the BLM anarchists for “f—ing up businesses, beating up innocent people in the neighborhood, smashing up police stations and shops.”

Ali Jr. isn’t the first relative of a deceased civil rights icon to express unease with the Black Lives Matter movement. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., urged protesters to respond to the death of George Floyd with “love,” not violence.

Does the sports world's embrace of Black Lives Matter make you less likely to watch sports? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (292 Votes) 3% (9 Votes)

As for the left-wing activists who see themselves as the freedom fighters of this generation, many of their objectives directly contradict what Dr. King stood for.

The “autonomous zone” protesters, who have created an enclave known as “CHOP” within the city of Seattle, have demanded the creation of racially segregated hospitals.

Dr. King, on the other hand, had a different vision for America. He dreamed about a country where people “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

The fact that the anarchists populating “CHOP” would come up with such a ridiculous demand should not come as much of a surprise. After all, these people don’t really seem to care about achieving racial equality. Rather, they want to use that issue as an excuse to push a radical agenda.

Part of that agenda involves defunding the police, a step that New York City already has partially taken. Muhammad Ali Jr. strongly pushed back on the demonization of police: “Not all the police are bad; there’s just a few,” he said. “There’s a handful of police that are crooked; they should be locked up.”

RELATED: Race Stats for Protesters Finally Come Out, Destroy Leftist Narrative

Regarding his own experiences with police, Ali Jr. said, “I never had a bad scene with a cop. They’ve always been nice and protect me. I don’t have a problem with them.”

Sadly, in the time since Ali’s death in June 2016, the sports world has been hijacked by social justice warriors. NFL great Brett Favre actually compared Colin Kaepernick — the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who took a knee during the national anthem and wore socks depicting police officers as pigs — to Pat Tillman.

Tillman gave up his NFL career to serve in the U.S. Army after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. He ended up losing his life to friendly fire three years later at the age of 27. Every entitled left-wing activist wants to portray themselves in the mold of Pat Tillman or Muhammad Ali, but they don’t come close.

The ESPN ESPY Awards, which took place June 21, turned into a public service announcement for BLM. After previously expressing disapproval of football players kneeling for the national anthem to protest police brutality, NFL quarterback Drew Brees caved to the radical left and began reciting BLM talking points.

Ultimately, Americans will never know for sure how Muhammad Ali, formerly known as Cassius Clay, actually would feel about Trump and Black Lives Matter.

But based on the radical left going far off the deep end since Ali’s death, it seems logical that “The Greatest” might want to push back on snowflake culture and the regressive politics of the left.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.