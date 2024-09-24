Son of Trump Assassin Attempt Suspect Ryan Routh Arrested on Federal Charges

The son of the man detained in connection with a planned assassination of former President Donald Trump has been slapped with child pornography charges.

Oran Routh has been charged with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, a criminal complaint against him said, according to ABC.

The charging documents alleged that files containing child pornography were found in Oran Routh’s Guilford County, North Carolina, residence “in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation.”

A representative of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Carolina said that the search was linked to his father’s actions.

BREAKING: Oran Routh, the son of Trump’s would-be assassin, has been arrested for possessing ‘hundreds’ of child po****** files Investigators said they found “hundreds” of child p****** files during a search of Oran Routh’s residence in Guilford County, NC, unrelated to child… pic.twitter.com/zhux9enclC — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) September 24, 2024

The documents said child porn files were found on two devices.

“A review of the SD card located in Device-1 revealed that it contained hundreds of child pornography files,” the complaint said.

“These files include videos from a known child pornography series created outside the state of North Carolina,” the complaint said.

The complaint said that in the files, children as young as 6 were being sexually abused, according to The National Desk.

A phone in Oran Routh’s possession had a messaging app often used for the distribution of child porn, the court documents said.

The phone contained messages asking for a preview of content Routh obtained before two files were sent to the device.

The videos included girls between the ages of 8 and 10 engaging in sexual conduct with an adult man, court papers said.

Other video included girls between the ages of 6 and 8 interacting with an adult woman, court documents said.

A report from The Hill said that other video files included underage girls between the ages of 12 and 14.

Oran Routh was scheduled to appear in court on the charges later Tuesday.

Ryan Routh, 58, faces charges in connection with his arrest on Sept. 15 after the Secret Service appeared to disrupt a plan to shoot Trump. Prosecutors said they will seek to have Ryan Routh indicted on a charge of trying to assassinate Trump, according to ABC.

Ryan Routh left a letter with a friend that has since been opened in which Routh affirmed his intent to try to kill Trump.

