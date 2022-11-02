Song Played Before Biden Takes the Stage Gives Democrats 'Painful' Flashbacks: 'Who Was in Charge of This'?

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continues to cast a dark shadow over the Democratic Party.

In a cringeworthy moment Tuesday, the pop tune “Fight Song” — which was the unofficial anthem of Clinton’s 2016 campaign — was blasted from the speakers before President Joe Biden spoke at a rally at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The embattled career politician was in town to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Senate candidate Val Demings ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The song was played after a speech by Demings, about 10 minutes before Biden walked on stage.







“Fight Song,” which was co-written and recorded by singer Rachel Platten, was played extensively throughout Clinton’s 2016 presidential run.

It was so ubiquitous that it ended up garnering lots of media coverage in its own right and will be forever connected to the former first lady’s dumpster-fire campaign.

Hillary’s theme song was also memorialized by a motley crew of left-wing Hollywood personalities, who sycophantically sang their support for her failed candidacy.







On Twitter, many liberals whined that the tune brought back bad memories of former President Donald Trump’s upset victory over Clinton.

can’t believe they’re playing this at a Democratic rally pic.twitter.com/v11KLnIqCM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022

“I have actively avoided hearing that song since 2016,” one Twitter user remarked.

The memories are way to painful. I have actively avoided hearing that song since 2016 — Preston Neill (@Preston_Neill) November 2, 2022

Another forlorn liberal wrote: “I wish you had included a trigger warning.”

I wish you had included a trigger warning. — John Hodgman (@hodgman) November 2, 2022

Me hearing that song and remembering 2016. pic.twitter.com/lpbaw52Fsl — TheSuperXero (@TheSuperXero) November 2, 2022

Still another Twitter commentator wanted to know “literally who was in charge of this.”

literally who was in charge of this — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) November 2, 2022

In addition to the song snafu, it’s unclear why anyone thought it was a good idea to have Biden stump for Democrats in light of his dismal poll numbers.

According to a Gallup poll released last week, only 40 percent of Americans approve of the job he’s doing — a 4-point drop since August.

In fact, Biden’s approval rating is below that of Trump at the same point in his presidency. And this is despite the legacy media downplaying the terrifying crime waves, border invasions and historic inflation that have become the hallmarks of his failed presidency.

“[Jimmy] Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Trump all averaged 41% or 42% approval during their seventh quarter, while Barack Obama’s 45% average during that time was slightly higher,” Gallup said.

The data analytics group noted that Biden’s poor approval rating is a liability for Democrats in the midterm elections.

“Americans’ evaluations of the job Biden is doing as president continue to be more negative than positive, as they have for over a year now,” Gallup said.

“Given the relationship between low job approval ratings and midterm election outcomes, Biden’s unpopularity is likely to be a drag on his fellow Democrats’ chances in this fall’s voting.”

Don Lemon: “And a lot of people are not — you know, they don’t want to be seen with the President, quite frankly.” pic.twitter.com/WsMmjwLNd1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 2, 2022

On the flip side, many Republicans probably love having this president stump for Democrats.

It always provides some much-needed comic relief, thanks to Biden’s nonstop gaffes and humiliating blunders.

