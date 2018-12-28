Song Triggers 200-Person Brawl at Roller Rink: ‘I Didn’t Want To Die’

A brawl broke out early Sunday at a Virginia roller skating rink after a song stirred gang tensions.

Police were called to the Star City Skate Center in Roanoke just before 1 a.m., WDBJ7 reported.

When Roanoke County and Roanoke City police responded, they found 200 adults and teenagers in a massive brawl with one another.

Initial report said that there had been gunfire at the scene, but police could not find any shell casings or other evidence to support that claim.

Witnesses Nicholas Gilliam Jr. and Marques Davis said the impetus for the fight was a song that was broadcast over the skating center’s sound system, WFXR reported.

“I mean it was crazy because we had just gotten there. Like we didn’t even spend like 30 minutes in there,” Gilliam said.

“Like come on bro, just try to have fun at the party,” Gilliam added.

After the song, gang signs were flashed and soon the fists were flying. Gilliam said he saw one person with a handgun.

“They had it out. They was running with it,” he said.

Davis, 13, said he was one of the youngest people at the event and had only one thought during the chaos.

“Honestly I didn’t want to die. I did not want to die,” he said.

None of the witnesses could identify the song that started the fighting.

After the major fight ended inside, minor fights erupted in the parking lots, the boys said.

No arrests were made, WSLS reported

Police turned all juveniles detained at the scene to their parents or caretakers, the Roanoke Times reported.

