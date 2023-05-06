Share
'My Son's Done Nothing Wrong': Joe Biden Defends Hunter In MSNBC Interview

 By Harold Hutchison  May 6, 2023 at 10:29am
President Joe Biden defended his son Hunter during an interview that aired Friday night on MSNBC, saying the younger Biden has “done nothing wrong.”

Hunter Biden is under investigation for alleged violations of tax and gun laws, with federal agents reportedly believing they have enough evidence to bring charges, according to The Washington Post.

You can watch a clip from the interview below:



“Sir, there is something personal that’s affecting you,” MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle said to President Biden. “Your son — while there [are] no ties to you — could be charged by your Department of Justice. How will that impact your presidency?”

“First of all, my son’s done nothing wrong,” Biden responded.

The president added: “I trust him. I have faith in him and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said in an April 17 statement released by the House Oversight Committee that investigators identified six more members of the Biden family involved in what he called “shady” transactions reportedly tied to Hunter Biden.

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa and Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, wrote to the FBI Wednesday, demanding the agency produce a document detailing what a whistleblower said were details of an alleged criminal scheme involving a foreign national and then-Vice President Biden.

Has Hunter Biden violated tax and firearm laws?

The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop in Delaware on Oct. 14, 2020. Documents from the laptop were authenticated by the Daily Caller News Foundation in October 2020.

The Washington Post and The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 while reporting on the federal investigation into the president’s son.

