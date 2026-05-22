Sons of Tom Hanks and Clint Eastwood Team Up for WWII Film 'Lucky Strike' and the Trailer Looks Promising

There are few things more exciting to many, many American men over the age of 30 than the prospect of another great World War II movie.

There is something even cooler about seeing the sons of two men who helped define modern Second World War cinema stepping into the same film together.

If you’re anything like me, you are excited about the release of the trailer for “Lucky Strike” this week.

The upcoming film from director Rod Lurie stars Scott Eastwood and Colin Hanks, the sons of Clint Eastwood and Tom Hanks, and the trailer looks promising:

Deep behind enemy lines, survival has a price. Watch the official trailer for LUCKY STRIKE starring Scott Eastwood. In theaters June 26. pic.twitter.com/KTm54gBtEO — Movie Coverage (@MovieCoverage_) May 21, 2026

Tom Hanks obviously helped cement 1997’s “Saving Private Ryan” as one of the greatest WWII movies ever made — and that’s leaving out his role in creating the epic 2001 miniseries “Band of Brothers” and follow-ups.

The opening Omaha Beach sequence in “Saving Private Ryan” permanently changed how Hollywood filmed combat, and that dark, grey, visceral feeling later translated into every episode of “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” a decade or so after that.

Meanwhile, Clint Eastwood’s connection to WWII film stretches from “Where Eagles Dare” (1968) to directing “Flags of Our Fathers” and “Letters from Iwo Jima” decades later.

Now, the sons of these guys are teaming up for a Battle of the Bulge movie?

Count me in.

We don’t know a lot about the plot other than this logline from IMDB: “An injured American soldier is trapped behind German lines during the Battle of the Bulge.”

The trailer itself looks like it might deliver a compelling story for this generation about Hitler’s final offensive of the largest conflict in human history.

Scott Eastwood, now 40, is also a dead ringer for his legendary dad and absolutely has some of his screen presence — a presence he showed briefly in this genre with his supporting role in 2014’s tank battle movie “Fury.”

At least from one trailer, Colin Hanks also feels like a natural fit, but maybe that’s because he played Lt. Jones so well in his short stint in “Band of Brothers.”

In any event, “Lucky Strike” has me hooked alone at the thought of the younger Hanks potentially mowing down a bunch of elite Wehrmacht troops with a Thompson SMG the way his dad did it onscreen three decades ago.

Eastwood definitely goes in for a few kills in the trailer.

We desperately need another solid WWII flick after 2019’s “Midway” disappointed with offensive CGI and cliché dialogue — ruining the momentum created by 2017’s “Dunkirk,” which absolutely threaded the needle.

“Lucky Strike” will hit theaters on June 26.

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