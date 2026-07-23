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Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever plays against the New York Liberty during the first half of the July 18 game in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever plays against the New York Liberty during the first half of the July 18 game in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Bobby Goddin / Getty Images)

Sophie Cunningham Doubles Down on 'Common Sense' Trans Comments When Confronted by WNBA Media: 'I Said What I Said'

 By Jack Davis  July 23, 2026 at 3:28pm
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After having the temerity to say men should not play sports against women, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham was forced to defend herself against the WNBA media pack.

“I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense,”  Cunningham said in a video posted to X when asked about her position.

“And I think I’ll always believe in that. I think it’s really important to protect children, and that’s little girls who are also involved in that category. … I stand on what I said and I will always believe that,” she said.

When asked what form her “advocacy” would take, she said she will be true to herself.

“I do have beliefs. I do have morals, and I’ll always stand on those and be true to who I am,” she said, adding, “People are going to take it how they want to take it.”

She was firm on her core point.

“When it comes just to protecting women in sports and young girls in sports, I feel very strongly about that. I think that’s why you have Title IX,” she said, referring to the legislation requiring colleges that offer sports for men to offer them for women.

“I extend love, and I don’t dislike anyone,” she told another media questioner who asked how she’d deal with transgender athletes’ reaction to her statements. ”I think there’s room for absolutely everyone here, and I think there’s room to love everyone.”

“And I truly think when you get people in the same room, and you have conversations, you actually have a lot in common with a lot of people. And so I’m there to love, but I’m also there to love biological women. And I think that there are rights that need to be protected. And like I said, I’m going to stand true to that,” she said.

“I have never once said I hated the trans community,” she added.

Related:
Sophie Cunningham Stands Up for Young Girls Battling the Trans Mob: 'Love Is Truth'

In an interview with ESPN, she noted that steering a middle course means there are folks on either side hating her.

“You see so many people change or try to fit into a box,” she said. “I don’t even know what that box is. It’s a fake box. Everyone wants to look the same. Everyone wants the same vibe. Screw that. I’m gonna be me.”

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,'” she said.

“I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” she said.

“I’m very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides. And that’s all I’ve ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume,” she said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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