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Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever reacts against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center on Sept. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Commentary
Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever reacts against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center on Sept. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Berding / Getty Images)

Sophie Cunningham Getting Bolder, Sporting New Hat That Straight up Calls Out Trans Agenda Victimizing Girls

 By Samuel Proctor  October 8, 2026 at 6:00am
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On Saturday, basketball superstar Sophie Cunningham was spotted at her alma mater’s homecoming game sporting a hat that read, “No Cis, Just… Woman.”

The Mizzou Alumni Association Hall of Fame inductee was immediately met with scathing remarks and accusations of transphobia.

LGBT news publication them.us argued that “denying the use of the term ‘cisgender’ is a common trans-exclusionary radical feminist, or TERF, tactic often used to promote an exclusionary and strictly biologically based definition of womanhood.”

While the left made up silly acronyms like “TERF,” the right continued their reasoned support of the basketball icon.

Much of this support is relatively new. You can trace Cunningham’s comments on transgenderism back to January, but her July ESPN profile truly cemented her as a women’s sports advocate.

“I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Her message, however, resonates far beyond conservative or sports-based media circles. The data suggest she speaks for most Americans.

A recent Pew Research survey of more than 15,000 American adults found that 73 percent are uncomfortable with transgender athletes competing on teams that do not match their biological sex. Some 66 percent support legally banning men from women’s sports.

Left, right, and center, Cunningham is preaching to the choir. It just so happens that the fringe left are very loud singers.

But here’s the deal: Cunningham’s statement is not confined to the basketball court. This hat isn’t just about women’s sports or politics — it’s essentially an attack on the entire transgender ideology.

The phrase “No Cis, Just… Woman,” implies that the extra identifying labels like “cis” or “trans” are unnecessary.

Related:
Watch: NYC Pastor Who Agrees With Talarico Says 'If You Deny God Is Trans' You're Denying Jesus' Divinity

Why? Because you don’t need an identifying label to determine someone’s gender. Biology does it just fine.

For years, trans activists have been attempting to create categories of gender expression, such as cisgender, transgender, nonbinary, among many others. The idea of “No Cis, Just… Woman” launches these categories out the window.

Within this framework, there is no longer an infinite number of genders — only two.

Thank you, Sophie, for a very welcome return to reality. It’s a simpler way of life.

Simplicity, however, is not the only benefit to living in reality. Acknowledging the existence of two genders leads to a stronger social order.

Should men be banned from competing in women's sports?

A decade ago, Norm Macdonald hit the nail on the head when he said about the word cisgender, “It’s a way of marginalizing a normal person.”

Statistically speaking, 100 percent of the population is either a man or a woman. Virtually everyone believes they are either a man or a woman. Using the word “cisgender” tries to denigrate sanity to the fringe.

Furthermore, saying that the six-foot-five bearded male coated in makeup is “just another kind of woman” seriously perverts what it means to be a woman.

Sophie Cunningham’s message was simple because reality is simple. Human beings are either men or women, and blurring those lines doesn’t expand womanhood — it distorts it.

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Samuel Proctor
Samuel Proctor is a first year student at Iowa State University, studying political science and writing for the Iowa State Daily. His specialization in political theory and philosophy led him to join The Western Journal in 2026. When not writing, Samuel can be found playing guitar and praising Jesus.




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