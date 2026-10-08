On Saturday, basketball superstar Sophie Cunningham was spotted at her alma mater’s homecoming game sporting a hat that read, “No Cis, Just… Woman.”

The Mizzou Alumni Association Hall of Fame inductee was immediately met with scathing remarks and accusations of transphobia.

LGBT news publication them.us argued that “denying the use of the term ‘cisgender’ is a common trans-exclusionary radical feminist, or TERF, tactic often used to promote an exclusionary and strictly biologically based definition of womanhood.”

While the left made up silly acronyms like “TERF,” the right continued their reasoned support of the basketball icon.

Much of this support is relatively new. You can trace Cunningham’s comments on transgenderism back to January, but her July ESPN profile truly cemented her as a women’s sports advocate.

Sophie Cunningham sent a bold, truthful message at the Mizzou vs Florida game with her hat The side said “No Cis, just..”

The front: “Woman” Now The Athletic/New York Times are calling for the Fever to get rid of her… We need more bold, female athletes like Cunningham. https://t.co/ZJoAmMg5IU — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) October 6, 2026

“I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Her message, however, resonates far beyond conservative or sports-based media circles. The data suggest she speaks for most Americans.

A recent Pew Research survey of more than 15,000 American adults found that 73 percent are uncomfortable with transgender athletes competing on teams that do not match their biological sex. Some 66 percent support legally banning men from women’s sports.

Left, right, and center, Cunningham is preaching to the choir. It just so happens that the fringe left are very loud singers.

But here’s the deal: Cunningham’s statement is not confined to the basketball court. This hat isn’t just about women’s sports or politics — it’s essentially an attack on the entire transgender ideology.

The phrase “No Cis, Just… Woman,” implies that the extra identifying labels like “cis” or “trans” are unnecessary.

Why? Because you don’t need an identifying label to determine someone’s gender. Biology does it just fine.

For years, trans activists have been attempting to create categories of gender expression, such as cisgender, transgender, nonbinary, among many others. The idea of “No Cis, Just… Woman” launches these categories out the window.

Within this framework, there is no longer an infinite number of genders — only two.

Thank you, Sophie, for a very welcome return to reality. It’s a simpler way of life.

Simplicity, however, is not the only benefit to living in reality. Acknowledging the existence of two genders leads to a stronger social order.

Should men be banned from competing in women's sports? Yes, they should be banned No, they should compete Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they should be banned 100% (240 votes) No, they should compete 0% (0 votes)

A decade ago, Norm Macdonald hit the nail on the head when he said about the word cisgender, “It’s a way of marginalizing a normal person.”

Statistically speaking, 100 percent of the population is either a man or a woman. Virtually everyone believes they are either a man or a woman. Using the word “cisgender” tries to denigrate sanity to the fringe.

Furthermore, saying that the six-foot-five bearded male coated in makeup is “just another kind of woman” seriously perverts what it means to be a woman.

Sophie Cunningham’s message was simple because reality is simple. Human beings are either men or women, and blurring those lines doesn’t expand womanhood — it distorts it.

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