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Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever salutes the flag Sept. 18 during the national anthem prior to play against the WNBA's Toronto Tempo in Toronto, Canada.
Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever salutes the flag Sept. 18 during the national anthem prior to play against the WNBA's Toronto Tempo in Toronto, Canada. (Mark Blinch / Getty Images)

Sophie Cunningham Sends Message to Trans Mob and Her Critics, Telling Them to 'Kick Rocks' with Pre-Game Sweatshirt

 By Jack Davis  September 24, 2026 at 11:50am
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Sophie Cunningham is going to have her say, even when she does not speak a word.

The WNBA star became a lightning rod for criticism after saying that she did not believe men who proclaim they are female belong in women’s sports.

On Tuesday, before her Indiana Fever defeated the Minnesota Lynx 96-77, Cunningham posed after she arrived at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a sweater that read, “Kick Rocks.” The phrase is an oldie that offers a contemptuous way to dismiss someone without resorting to the profanity often aimed at Cunningham for speaking out to protect women in sports.

Cunningham posted the photo to her Instagram page, captioned, “I mean… if the shoe fits.”

Is Cunningham right to publicly fight against male athletes in girl’s/women’s sports?

As noted by the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Cunningham not only spoke her mind about transgender athletes, but also Sydney Sweeney’s sports gambling ad, in which Sweeney appears in the state of undress known to gamblers who have lost their shirts and everything else.

Although some female athletes took Sweeney to task for the pose, Cunningham — while not saying she supports Sweeney – took a garden hose to the flames of wrath.

“Why are girls mad?” she said on her podcast. “That is literally what she does. Why is anyone mad? It is a gambling ad: men, sports, naked women. Of course that’s going to draw attention.”

“Do I agree with it? Morally, I think it’s kind of weird, but each to their own. Go do your thing, sis,” she said.

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Cunningham continued to draw attention after Tuesday’s game when, as part of a giveaway, she hurled a mini-basketball she signed into the upper level of the stands, as noted by USA Today.

But above all, she is noted for her advocacy of women, which she repeated in a video posted to X in which she said she is not out to tear down, but to build up.

“… I think I’ll always believe in that. I think it’s really important to protect children, and that’s little girls, who are also involved in that category. I stand on what I said, and I will always believe that,” she said.

She was firm on her core point.

“When it comes to protecting women in sports and young girls in sports, I feel very strongly about that. I think that’s why you have Title IX,” she said, referring to the legislation requiring colleges that offer sports for men to offer them for women.

“I acted in love, and I don’t dislike anyone,” she told a media questioner at the time. “I think there’s room for absolutely everyone here, and I think there’s room to love everyone.”

“And I truly think when you get people in the same room, and you have conversations, you actually have a lot in common with a lot of people. And so I’m there to love, but I’m also there to love biological women. And I think that there are rights that need to be protected. And like I said, I’m going to stand true to that,” she said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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