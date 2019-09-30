Sore Loser? Hillary Clinton Calls Trump 'Illegitimate President' in New Interview

Hillary Clinton has a new book out, so that means remainder bins across this great country are soon going to be buckling under the weight of its unsold copies. It also means that it’s time for Clinton to give a bevy of interviews, all of which will no doubt touch on President Donald Trump and her loss in the 2016 election.

If you thought that Clinton had taken Princess Elsa’s advice and let it go, well, of course not. Yet, she says that Trump is “obsessed” with her because he’s an “illegitimate president” and a “corrupt human tornado.”

The former first lady and Democrat standard-bearer made the remarks in an interview with Jane Pauley on “CBS Sunday Morning” which was aired this weekend. Clinton was ostensibly there to promote her volume “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” which she co-wrote with her daughter Chelsea.

Resilient Clinton said she was. “Personally, I’m doing well,” she said, calling herself “very blessed.”

“But I can’t deny a big part of me cares deeply about what what’s happening in the country, and what I fear is the damage that’s being done to our future — the damage being done to our values, our institutions, and try to think of ways that I can help those who are on the front lines of the fight,” she continued.

After Pauley brought up that “lock her up” was still a popular chant at Trump rallies, she seemed to imply this had something to do with his inherent guilt.

“I believe he knows he’s an illegitimate president,” Clinton said.

“He knows. He knows that there were a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out the way it did. And I take responsibility for those parts of it that I should. But it’s like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado,” she continued.

“And so I know that he knows that this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know that we’ll ever know everything that happened. But clearly we know a lot and are learning more every day, and history will probably sort it all out. So of course he’s obsessed with me. And I believe that it’s a guilty conscience insomuch as he has a conscience.”

So, what do we know here?

First, she’s perfectly fine at the moment. Except when she’s not, like when she’s talking about losing a job that was clearly hers to a “corrupt human tornado.”

Second, she lost because of some nefarious Other that swooped down and stole the election from her. That’s why Trump “knows that there were a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out the way it did” and that “he knows that this wasn’t on the level.”

She doesn’t present any evidence for that, mind you. “I don’t know that we’ll ever know everything that happened,” she says, which is a nice way of eliding over the fact there wasn’t really any evidence proving this “wasn’t on the level.”

Finally, just in case you didn’t get the message, this was her job. You, America — the hiring manager for this crazy thing called president — clearly made the wrong decision. I mean, she had “66 million of letters of recommendation” and you decided to pick that tornado of human corruptness. Consider this an official complaint to HR.

Even though she technically conceded, it’s worth noting that Clinton is pretty much the ur-Stacey Abrams. She didn’t really lose, things were just stacked against her by the Russians, the Electoral College, hackers, Judge Crater, etc. She’s making Al Gore’s performance in the years following the 2000 election look positively dignified.

But wait, there’s more! (Or less, depending on your point of view.) Clinton, now just an ancillary character in the vast left-wing conspiracy, thinks — and now here’s a stunner — that Donald Trump ought to be impeached.

“When the president of the United States has taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and by that, defend the American people and their interests, uses his position to in effect extort a foreign government for his own political purposes, I think that is very much what the founders worried about in high crimes and misdemeanors,” Clinton said.

And as for his potential re-election?

“I don’t accept that,” she said. “I don’t believe that will happen. I believe that there were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again, and I’m hoping that both the public and the press understand the way that Trump plays this game.”

Well, she apparently doesn’t accept that she lost fair and square in 2016, so what she accepts seems to have little bearing on what happens. Whatever the situation, I’m sure she can squeeze another book out of it. One can only hope our nation’s book retailers can somehow manage to clear the rest of this one out of the remainder bins before then.

