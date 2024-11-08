Share
Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, left, of Pennsylvania has resisted conceding to his Republican opponent, Dave McCormick, despite the race being called for McCormick Thursday.

Sore Loser: Top Democrat Refuses to Concede After Losing His Seat, Showing Liberal Meltdown Is Far from Over

 By Michael Schwarz  November 8, 2024 at 2:09pm
Funny how the defenders of “democracy” behave when they do not like its results.

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, who narrowly lost his re-election bid to Republican Senator-elect Dave McCormick, has refused to concede the race.

Moreover, according to one report, Casey has mounted a legal challenge.

The Associated Press called the race for McCormick on Thursday. As of Friday afternoon, the Senator-elect’s lead over Casey stood at more than 36,000 votes.

Nonetheless, the Democrat incumbent has chosen to hold his ground, insisting that plenty of votes remain uncounted.

“It has been made clear there are more than 100,000 votes still to be counted,” Casey wrote Thursday on the social media platform X.

The problem, of course, is that the Associated Press also knew about those outstanding votes.

Do you trust our election system?

“McCormick was leading by more than 30,000 votes when AP called the race at 4:09 p.m., and though there were an estimated 91,000 votes still outstanding, there were not enough in areas supporting Casey for him to make up the difference,” the outlet explained.

Furthermore, many of the outstanding votes came from deep-red Cambria County, where McCormick led by more than 40 points.

In other words, simple math makes Casey’s hopes for victory nearly impossible.

Unfortunately, that has not stopped the incumbent from unleashing some of the worst people on Earth: Democrat lawyers.

According to Jack Posobiec of Human Events, “teams of lawyers” have already begun “trying to subvert Dave McCormick’s victory.”

Related:
John Fetterman Loses It After McCormick Flips Pennsylvania Senate Seat, Curses Out His Own Constituents

President-elect Donald Trump won Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes. As of Friday, according to the Associated Press, Trump’s margin of victory over Vice President Kamala Harris stood at 142,000 votes.

Thus, McCormick’s victory should come as no surprise.

Moreover, no one has raised allegations of fraud.

Casey, therefore, would do well to follow his own advice.

In 2020, the senator insisted that then-President Trump should “take the first step” of “concession” to President-elect Joe Biden.

Of course, there’s plenty of evidence that deep-state actors rigged the 2020 election against Trump, who never formally conceded — nor should he have.

As far as anyone knows, those dishonest machinations have not occurred in the 2024 Pennsylvania Senate race. Why, therefore, does Casey need “teams of lawyers”?

In short, the defeated Democrat should take the first step of concession and congratulate Senator-elect McCormick.

Truth and Accuracy

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation