Soros-Backed PAC's Direct Link to Stacey Abrams' Firm Uncovered

A company owned by Stacey Abrams shared in the wealth as George Soros embarked on a spree to elect district attorneys in hand-picked locations across the country.

The Georgia Safety and Justice PAC, funded with $147,000 from Soros, paid Sage Works LLC $15,000 for “strategic consulting services” in October 2016, according to a report from the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.

Abrams owns Sage Works LLC, according to Fox News.

Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, is also CEO of the company, which she incorporated in 2002.

Influence Watch described Georgia Safety and Justice as a “left-of-center PAC that was created in 2016 and spent $145,651.32 on the election campaign of Darius Pattillo for District Attorney in Henry County, Georgia.”

“The organization is the Georgia branch of the vast ‘Safety and Justice’ network, a project of left-leaning billionaire George Soros that used a network of similarly named state-level PACs to finance the campaigns of progressive Democratic candidates for district attorney in more than a dozen of America’s cities.”

The Capital Research Center has claimed that its researchers have tracked more than $29 million in funding from Soros through various political action committees as part of his effort to elect district attorneys.

Parker Thayer of CRC said the 22016 payment from Soros is proof that Abrams is linked to groups “at the very heart of the soft-on-crime defund the police movement … no matter how much Abrams herself tries to deny it.”

The payment indicates that Soros “had been working with very powerful people for a long time to create the left-wing DA movement,” Thayer said.

“It was his money that greased the wheels and set the crime machine rolling, and he bears a great deal of responsibility for the consequences,” he added.

CRC noted that Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is among those backed by Soros. Gascon has been a polarizing figure for his reluctance to prosecute lower-level crimes.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has been attacked for his liberal policies, is another Soros protégé.

“The patterns within the list are clear: skyrocketing violent crime, countless murders, little to no accountability, limited prosecutorial experience, a proclivity for scandal, and a tendency to unfairly prosecute political adversaries. George Soros certainly has a type,” Thayer wrote on the CRC website.

“Now more than ever, it is vital that communities maintain or regain control of their own criminal justice systems and reject the false promises of the progressive district attorney movement. These ‘woke’ criminal justice policies have universally led to disaster, and our poorest communities, not Soros, are left holding the body bags.”

