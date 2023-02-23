George Soros-backed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner faces being removed from office by Missouri’s attorney general, who has given her until noon Thursday to resign.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey is among a number of state officials who have run out of patience with Gardner, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“We are giving Kim Gardner until noon tomorrow to resign,” Bailey tweeted on Wednesday. “If she refuses, she will face immediate removal proceedings.”

The AG said crime victims in Missouri’s second-largest city deserve justice.

“Instead of protecting victims, Circuit Attorney Gardner is creating them. My office will do everything in its power to restore order, and eliminate the chaos in St. Louis caused by Kim Gardner’s neglect of her office,” Bailey concluded.

Missouri law gives Bailey the power to remove rogue elected officials.

Gardner’s office has been accused of protecting violent criminals.

According to the Post-Dispatch, Gardner’s support in St. Louis took a major hit last week after a man her office let fall through the cracks almost killed a teenage girl.

Daniel Riley, 21, was supposed to be under house arrest on Saturday.

Instead, he reportedly crashed into a parked car carrying 17-year-old Janae Edmondson, whose legs had to be amputated.

“He was awaiting trial for a 2020 robbery charge,” the Post-Dispatch reported. “The trial was originally scheduled for last summer, but prosecutors appeared in court to announce they weren’t ready for trial.”

Charges in the case were dismissed and refiled by Gardner’s office and Riley was released. He allegedly violated the terms of his bond “dozens of times, but prosecutors never moved to lock him up.”

Gardner’s office claimed Riley’s trial was delayed because a witness had died. It was later discovered the witness was alive.

The Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, an ally of James, dialed back her support after the weekend car crash.

“She really needs to do some soul-searching of whether or not she wants to continue as circuit attorney, because she’s lost the trust of the people,” the mayor stated.

Gardner took office in 2017.

Organizations linked to far-left billionaire George Soros have given Gardner at least $150,000, according to the Washington Examiner.

Gardner made headlines in 2020 when she prosecuted Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who pointed firearms at a mob trespassing in their gated neighborhood during the nationwide Black Lives Matter riots.

Gardner was later removed from the case after a judge determined she was pursuing it for “political purposes.”

