Soros-Backed Top Prosecutor Indicted on 4 Federal Charges

 By Michael Austin  January 14, 2022 at 12:45pm
On Thursday, a federal grand jury chose to indict Baltimore’s top prosecutor on four counts.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby now faces charges of perjury and “making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida vacation homes,” the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland told The Associated Press.

The charges are related to Mosby’s alleged lies about “meeting qualifications for coronavirus-related distributions from a city retirement plan in 2020.”

Prosecutors say Mosby lied on multiple mortgage application forms when she attempted to buy homes in Kissimmee, Florida, and Long Boat Key, Florida.

Mosby first entered the spotlight in 2015 during the infamous Baltimore riots following the death of Freddie Gray.

The openly progressive prosecutor pursued charges against the six police officers involved in Gray’s death.

In the end, none of the officers were convicted.

Mosby has long been criticized for her progressive approach.

Under her tenure in Baltimore, which began in 2015, the number of murders, rapes, aggravated assaults, burglaries and robberies all rose, according to an Oct. 27, 2020, report from The Heritage Foundation.

Do you think Mosby will be found guilty?

Most recently, Mosby faced criticism in November for defending Joseph Rosenbaum, the convicted sex offender who was shot while allegedly attempting to murder Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kenosha, Wisconsin, racial justice riots of 2020.

This most recent federal indictment comes months after a federal investigation into her affairs was first announced.

Both Mosby and her husband Nick Mosby, the president of the Baltimore City Council, faced various accusations in March of 2021 related to their alleged illicit use of campaign funds.

The duo was purportedly using campaign funds to pay off personal legal fees and travel expenses.

A federal probe was issued into their financial dealings at the time.

The accusations and alleged discrepancies did not stop at the campaign funds, however.

An additional federal subpoena had been issued to two churches in order to investigate whether Nick Mosby had been making financial contributions to either institution.

Both Mosbys were reportedly issued a lien by the IRS following three full years of unpaid taxes on their property. It is unknown if that lien was paid.

The two perjury counts carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and the two mortgage-related offenses could carry with them a maximum of 30 years in prison each, according to the AP.

Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




