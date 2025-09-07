Soros Caught Funneling Nearly $4 Million to Support Terror-Linked Palestinian Orgs Before Oct. 7

They’re three foreign non-governmental organizations that have terrorist links. They now face United States sanctions for what the State Department calls “illegitimate targeting of Israel.”

What do all three have in common, aside from that? They also received money from the Soros family’s Open Society Foundations in the years leading up to the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel.

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced he was “designating three foreign NGOs — Al Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights (Al Mezan), and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) — pursuant to Executive Order 14203, ‘Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court.’

“These entities have directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent,” his statement read.

“This administration has been clear: the United States and Israel are not party to the Rome Statute and are therefore not subject to the ICC’s authority. We oppose the ICC’s politicized agenda, overreach, and disregard for the sovereignty of the United States and that of our allies.

“The ongoing actions of the ICC set a dangerous precedent for all nations and we will actively oppose actions that threaten our national interests and infringe on the sovereignty of the United States and our allies, including Israel.”

Given that the ICC has no jurisdiction with either the United States or Israel, the sanctions are pretty much a slam dunk; all of the organizations not only asked for the investigation, but also an arrest of Israeli leaders, as CNN reported.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, although that’s about as likely to happen as Narnian statehood. The United Nations is predictably asking for the United States to drop the sanctions, which is always a good sign said sanctions were warranted.

But let’s not talk about that for a second. Instead, let’s talk about who helps fund all three of these institutions — namely, the Soros family’s Open Society Foundations. Under the leadership of both George and Alexander Soros (heir to the throne of the progressive financier’s political activism empire), all three received roughly $3 million despite longstanding ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The PFLP is designated as a terrorist organization in the United States, European Union, and Israel.

As popular conservative pundit and analyst DataRepublican pointed out on X, “Soros heavily financed all three.”

“When do we sanction the financers themselves?” she wrote.

🚨 State Dept Sanctions 3 NGOs The U.S. just sanctioned Al Haq, Al Mezan, and PCHR… all tied to the terrorist group PFLP. Soros heavily financed all three. When do we sanction the financers themselves? https://t.co/yfk30sMbc7 pic.twitter.com/V921TCtwkU — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 4, 2025

The Al Mezan Center for Human Rights received $1.2 million in three disbursements between 2019 and 2023. The PCHR received at least $300,000, and Al-Haq received $2.35 million between 2016 and 2023.

That’s just about $4 million to groups that have documented ties to the PFLP.

As NGO Monitor noted, Al-Haq’s general director, Shawan Jabarin, has links to the PFLP.

The same group reported that numerous “Al Mezan officials and employees are members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and Hamas.” A longer report by the group indicated that “Al-Mezan officials and board members often speak at PFLP events, and many have posted material on their social media accounts promoting terror groups or utilizing antisemitic imagery and rhetoric.”

NGO Monitor found similar things regarding the PCHR: “On June 27, 2015, the PFLP’s prisoner committee participated in a workshop organized by PCHR. The event was held ‘in solidarity’ with Khader Adnan, a member and ‘leader’ of the terror group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, during his two-month long hunger strike. During the event, PFLP prisoner committee member Hani Mezher called on PCHR to ‘exert a double effort to make urgent contacts with all institutions and raise the issue of prisoners with the international community and the free world so we can save his life.’”

In addition, Sourani said this during a PFLP-organized ceremony in 2014: “I was in the ranks of the Popular Front, and there were comrades who taught us with their own hands. This organization has given us much more. We hope that the direction and the sense of belonging that were planted inside us will remain in our minds. We don’t apologize and don’t regret our past, we are proud that once we were members of this organization and we fought in its ranks.”

All three organizations, unsurprisingly, also have links to other sundry anti-Semitic groups and causes.

All of these grants from the Open Society Foundations seemed to terminate in 2023 for reasons one might imagine. And yet, little has been known since then that wasn’t known before.

So, yes: When do we start sanctioning the financiers that support this kind of terror? Enquiring minds want to know. Let’s face it: The only thing keeping Soros from slaughtering Jews and Christians directly, particularly in Israel, is the fact that cameras exist. It’s virtually impossible to get more evil than this.

