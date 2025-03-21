Soros Comes for Schumer - Dem Leader Faces End of His Career as Soros-Backed Org Marks Him for Elimination

An activist group backed by progressive financier George Soros called on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, to step down from leading the party in the chamber.

Schumer has received criticism from within his own coalition for allowing the advance of a Republican bill to fund the federal government, including from Indivisible, a nationwide activist network that has taken over $7.6 million from Soros’ Open Society Foundation since 2017, according to a report from the New York Post.

Ezra Levin, the co-executive director of Indivisible, said in a March 15 statement that Schumer leading “the charge to wave the white flag of surrender” means he should stop serving as Democratic leader.

“The passage of this dangerous Republican funding bill is a travesty. The ongoing administrative coup led by Donald Trump and Elon Musk is a constitutional crisis,” Levin said.

“The authoritarians stripping away our rights and trying to loot the government to enrich the billionaires are a five-alarm fire,” he continued. “Indivisibles across the country have been organizing furiously to fight back – that’s where they want to focus. Yesterday, Chuck Schumer gravely undermined their work.”

Levin said that a vote among 1,600 Indivisible group leaders found that 82 percent of leaders in New York wanted to “call for Schumer to step aside as Senate Minority Leader.”

Meanwhile 91 percent of Indivisible leaders nationwide want the same.

“We thank him for his service, but we need new leadership in this moment and we understand to get there we need a chorus of support for change,” Levin added.

“This is a painful decision, the gravity of which we take very seriously. Senator Schumer has contributed to and led many important accomplishments that Indivisible is grateful for. But with our democracy on the line, he let us, the country, and the Democratic Party down,” he continued.

“We organize local activists in communities in every state in the country – regular people dedicating themselves to opposing Trumpism and preserving the promise of a functioning democracy. And they deserve a Democratic party, and leadership of that party, who’s willing to fight as hard as they are.”

A source in the Trump administration reacted to the controversy in a comment to the Post. “The Democrats will have an important question to answer in the coming days: Who actually leads their party — Schumer or Soros?” the official asked.

Emily Tuttle, the spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, which works to elect Republicans to the House, quipped that “Democrats are eating their own — selling out to the far-left crazies and mega-donors who are funding clown show protests across the country.”

She added that “it’s painfully obvious that George Soros doesn’t believe that ‘Leaders’ Jeffries or Schumer have the backbone to lead.”

The Post nevertheless reported that a source close to Alex Soros, the son of George Soros who largely manages his elderly father’s political operations, said the family has not taken sides against Schumer.

“The Republicans have lost their party to tech billionaires who have finally cracked the GOP code,” the source asserted.

“Keeping the focus on George Soros is catnip to keep everyday Republicans distracted with what’s really going on with tech billionaires: they’re in the hard drive of the GOP.”

The Open Society Foundation bankrolls innumerable leftist entities around the world.

