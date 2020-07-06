Campaign cash from liberal billionaire George Soros is flowing at a furious pace, according to a new report.

Soros is pumping money into the Democracy PAC, according to The Washington Free Beacon, which said the super PAC is serving as the connecting point for other liberal political action committees and campaigns that are in turn supported by the Democracy PAC.

A Federal Elections Commission report shows that the Democracy PAC has received more than $40 million either directly from Soros or from the Fund for Policy Reform, a not-for-profit group that operates under the umbrella of the Soros-funded Open Society Foundation network.

The website OpenSecrets lists Soros as having given $22.1 million to candidates in 2016, with 100 percent of the money funding those the site called Democrats and liberals.

The 2020 funding the Soros has pumped in is going places such as the Senate Majority PAC, a committee tied to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer; Priorities USA Action, a pro-Joe Biden PAC that has been investing heavily in ads against his opponent, President Donald Trump; and in state and local races across the country to support left-wing candidates.

TRENDING: Leftist Harvard Grad Weeps After Losing Job for Vowing to Stab Anyone Saying 'All Lives Matter'

Soros trashed Trump in a recent interview published on the website of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

In the interview, he said the president would not win a second term.

“Trump — also a would-be a dictator — can be accused of not being clever,” Soros said. “Trump cannot actually win the second term because of the way he mishandled the virus and caused many unnecessary deaths.”

However, he spun a nefarious tale when visualizing how the president might win re-election.

“The only chance for him to win is to steal the election by using the virus emergency to introduce measures that would discourage people from voting by mail. That’s his only chance, and he’s actually admitted it even if this leads to the postal service going bankrupt,” Soros said.

Trump is not only battling his enemies on the left. The Republican candidate who had to fight the “never Trump” movement within his party in 2016 is once again facing opposition from those within the GOP.

A super PAC called 43 Alumni for Biden has been formed with the goal of bringing members of the administration of former President George W. Bush to support presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to The Guardian.

The super PAC was co-founded by Kristopher Purcell and John Farner, who worked in the Bush administration, and Karen Kirksey, a GOP operative who serves as the super PAC’s director.

“We’re truly a grassroots organization. Our goal is to do whatever we can to elect Joe Biden as president,” Farner said.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar Calls for 'Dismantling' the Core of the United States

“After seeing three and a half years of chaos and incompetence and division, a lot of people have just been pushed to say, ‘We have got to do something else,'” Purcell said. “We may not be fully on board with the Democratic agenda, but this is a one-issue election. ‘Are you for Donald Trump, or are you for America?'”

“We know what is normal and what is abnormal, and what we are seeing is highly abnormal. The president is a danger,” Jennifer Millikin, one of the 43 Alumni organizers, told Reuters.

Trump also faces GOP-based opposition from the Lincoln Project, which includes among its leadership George Conway, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, and Republican Voters Against Trump, which is led by Bill Kristol.

“Lincoln is doing two things really well,” Tim Miller of Republican Voters Against Trump told The Guardian. “One is narrative-setting, and just beating Trump over the head with hard-hitting attacks. And they’re also working on Senate races, which we’re not doing. I think that, frankly, they’re bringing the sledgehammer and working on Senate races, and we are elevating these peer voices in a way to persuade voters.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.