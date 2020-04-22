Soros-Funded Islamic Org Associated with Terror Apologists Endorses Joe Biden for President

Emgage calls itself the largest Muslim political action committee in the country. It’s funded by George Soros. It just endorsed Joe Biden for president; Biden called himself “honored” by the endorsement.

A Muslim PAC is hardly news in this day and age. A conservative one, maybe — but, well, Emgage just endorsed Biden for president.

As for a George Soros-funded left-wing PAC, you can hardly swing a dead cat in Washington without hitting a Soros-funded left-wing PAC.

Emgage is actually a group known to associate itself with homophobes, terror apologists and individuals who have called for the eradication of Israel.

Soros’ Open Society Foundations, meanwhile, is almost entirely responsible for the PAC’s survival. And all of this makes Biden look relatively, well, problematic for being “honored” to accept the endorsement of the PAC.

As the Washington Free Beacon reported on Saturday, the Emgage organization became an official co-host of the Islamic Society of North America’s conferences. ISNA was previously associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, although it says it’s no longer associated with the group.

If you wanted to take them at their word, though, you could, and they would still be associated with terrorism.

Here’s some of the terrorist apologists ISNA had at just their conference in 2018:

Linda Sarsour: The Women’s March co-founder is best known in her terrorist-adjacent activities for a 2004 speech in which she called for a violent “intifada” in America, but she didn’t disappoint back in 2018 at the ISNA conference, either, warning against “humanizing” Israelis during a panel at the conference.

Hatem Bazian: leader of American Muslims for Palestine, which has defended terrorists in court.

Suhaib Webb: Boston imam who fundraised for H.Rap Brown, a former Black Panther now known as Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin currently serving a life sentence for killing a sheriff’s deputy. Webb co-hosted that event with Anwar al-Awlaki, the terrorist imam who would become a preacher for al Qaeda and was later killed in an American drone strike.

Khalid Griggs: called al Qaeda the “presumed perpetrators” of 9/11 and said that the event was used by the United States to wage war against “legitimate resistance fighters” in the Middle East — presumably some combination of Afghani Taliban and Iraqi insurgents. Griggs had also called upon the Obama administration to pardon Al-Amin.

Zahra Billoo: defended Hamas as “freedom fighters.”

There was also a fairly substantial cohort of homophobes, too:

Muzammil Siddiqi: former ISNA president who said he “supported laws in countries where homosexuality is punishable by death.”

Omar Suleiman: imam who described homosexuality as “disease” which would “destroy your children.”

Shamsi Ali: imam who said homosexuality as an “unbearable plague” and was described as a theological “moderate” on ISNA’s website.

Pro-LGBT groups Human Rights Campaign and Muslims for Progressive Values were disinvited and told they “don’t fit in.”

Finally, the eradication of the state of Israel:

Linda Sarsour, again: “It just doesn’t make any sense for someone to say, ‘Is there room for people who support the state of Israel and do not criticize it in the movement?’ There can’t be in feminism.” — Sarsour in 2017.

Zahra Billoo: refers to Israel as an “apartheid state.”

So, it’s a PAC, right? Its money must come from a diversity of sources. Well, not entirely:

“Emgage Action, the group’s nonprofit arm, received a $1 million donation for organizational support from the Open Society Policy Center, Soros’s lobbying shop, in late 2019,” the Free Beacon reported.

“The group’s PAC received just $3,775 in contributions this cycle. Its activities are primarily focused in Florida, Michigan, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Texas, and the District of Columbia.”

As for Soros’ other activities in this vein, he’s been known to support the anti-Israeli Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, which seeks to treat Israel as an apartheid state.

The Biden campaign didn’t respond to comment. Why should it? It has little to gain by acknowledging it had any knowledge of what this organization stood for.

That way, they can just pretend they didn’t have any idea what Emgage stood for if anyone calls them on this. Rest assured, until the general election, no one will.

