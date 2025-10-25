Soros-Funded Philly DA Blasted After Murderer Walks Free

Philadelphia Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner faced criticism after Keon King, the accused captor of now-deceased 23-year-old female Kada Scott, was released on bail only months after allegedly committing a similarly gruesome crime.

King, 21, had been arrested in April and charged with kidnapping and strangulation of another woman, according to a report from Philly Voice. His bail was set by a judge at $200,000, and he was immediately able to post the $20,000 necessary to be released.

Scott then went missing on Oct. 4, and King was arrested and hit with charges of kidnapping and reckless endangerment on Oct. 14, per Philly Voice.

Scott’s remains were reportedly found on Oct. 18 behind an abandoned Germantown middle school, according to a report from Newsweek.

They were in a wooded area buried in a shallow grave.

Krasner, who is notorious for his soft-on-crime approach, blamed the cash bail system at a news conference after the discovery.

But he admitted that his office “could have done better” with respect to prosecuting King.

Krasner said that the “unfortunate reality of this is that some, but not all of these judges, don’t want you calling them in the middle of the night” when asked why his office did not ask for higher bail.

“If you do, they lower the bail,” he asserted.

“They don’t raise it, they don’t leave it. They lower it. So it is always a complex, strategic decision.”

But a representative of the courts told WPVI-TV that Krasner and his office “know there are assigned Municipal and Common Pleas Court judges on call 24/7 and prepared at any hour to address emergency Court matters.”

The statement added that Krasner’s claims are “appallingly disrespectful and a sad attempt on his part to find a scapegoat for his own failings on this matter.”

Krasner has repeatedly been criticized for his dismal record of allowing violent criminals to be released and failing to prosecute crimes.

Progressive billionaire George Soros, who has poured substantial funds into left-wing district attorneys’ campaigns across the nation, is a major backer of Krasner.

Soros-backed groups contributed $1.7 million to Krasner’s first campaign in 2017, composing 90 percent of his campaign funds, per a 2023 analysis from the Heritage Foundation.

Krasner also received more than $1.2 million from Soros-backed groups for his 2021 reelection campaign.

Krasner ran for a third term as Philadelphia district attorney in 2025 against Pat Dugan, who has received $734,000 for a Soros-funded PAC, also representing 90 percent of his fundraising as of 2023.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.