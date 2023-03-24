Soros-Funded Prosecutor Ripped by Police After Declining to Charge Potential School Shooter

Thanks to the woke ideology of a Soros-funded prosecutor, a potential school shooter was almost able to escape facing criminal charges.

According to Fox News, an unnamed adult suspect in Bell Gardens, California, allegedly posted threats to a school on social media and was later caught carrying stolen guns, as well as body armor and high-capacity magazines.

However, Bell Gardens police later stated that Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, a woke prosecutor who is funded by leftist billionaire George Soros, initially declined to press charges against the suspect.

“On March 21, 2023, the filing District Attorney at Downey Superior Court initially rejected the entire case, stating they needed additional information regarding the criminal threat,” the police said.

Naturally, the police were infuriated at the thought of a potential mass shooter being able to get away with it, and Bell Gardens police chief Scott Fairfield demanded that Gascon take a second look at the case.

“Inconsistencies and issues with the DA’s office were addressed,” the police statement said, and eventually, Gascon filed three felony weapons charges against the suspect.

According to Fox News, this incident is all the more disturbing as it comes on the heels of a school shooting in Newhall by an 18-year-old suspect who had been accused of firearms crimes as a minor, but Gascon refused to charge him with a crime.

Make no mistake about it, this failure and refusal by the authorities to enforce the law is the reason that our city streets are now turning into war zones.

The reason that cities like Los Angeles, New York and others are seeing massive spikes in violent crime is because they are run by leftists who would rather let criminals off the hook in the name of woke ideology than keep their citizens safe.

Many cities have caved to the demands of Black Lives Matter activists and defunded the police, which, of course, does nothing to solve the actual problem of crime in our major cities.

However, despite their refusal to enforce the law, many prosecutors are more than willing to use their power to advance leftist causes.

The most egregious example of this is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who, despite the criminals running amok in his city and putting the lives of citizens at risk, seems more interested in prosecuting Donald Trump for something he did years ago.

The fact of the matter is, lawlessness only breeds more lawlessness, and we are seeing this play out in real-time in our major cities.

The refusal by district attorneys in several cities to do their jobs is encouraging criminals to run amok and commit more crimes.

Gascon is a prime example of this. His refusal to prosecute a minor for gun crimes charges led that suspect to later commit a school shooting in California, and it may have happened again had the Bell Gardens police not stepped in.

The answer to crime, despite what the left says, is actually quite simple: Enforce the law, and lock up violent criminals.

If our state and local authorities take these simple measures, we will in no time at all have safe cities again. But until that time comes, our cities will continue to be war zones.

