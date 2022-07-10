It’s safe to say that Democrats have noticed the recent exodus of large numbers of Hispanic voters from their party. Because they know that in a close election, a one- or two-point shift in the minority vote could sway the outcome of the race, panicked party leaders are looking for ways to stop the bleeding.

Master of the universe George Soros, who understands the significance of politics at the local level, has backed a group that plans to purchase 18 conservative Hispanic radio stations for $60 million later this year, according to Fox News. The deal is currently awaiting approval from the Federal Communication Commission.

Fox reported that Lakestar Finance, an investment company tied to Soros Fund Management has “partially funded” the Latino Media Network, a new network that is “controlled by staunch Democrat supporters including a former Obama staffer and Clinton campaign employee.”

But it’s not going to be quite as easy as they’d likely anticipated. Among the stations included in the deal is Radio Mambi, an anti-communist station in Miami. Its star host, conservative Lourdes Ubieta, has walked out the door and there are signs that others will follow.

Ubieta is moving to Americano Media, a SiriusXM radio network that offers a conservative perspective in Spanish.

Ubieta joined “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday morning. Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked her to explain the importance of Radio Mambi to the Hispanic community.

The feisty radio host replied, “Mambi is an iconic signal for the Cuban exile community and is the biggest fighter against communism in South Florida. Mambi represents the pain of the Cuban community, Venezuelan community, Nicaraguan community, and we are their voice.”

Campos-Duffy asked Ubieta about Soros‘ motives. “What’s in it for him?”

Ubieta said “this is about control and about politics … They’re trying to silence the conservatives’ voices, especially in Spanish.”

Campos-Duffy discussed the left’s portrayal of GOP Rep. Mayra Flores, who won a special election in the 34th Congressional District in Texas last month, a district that hasn’t elected a Republican in over 100 years, as some kind of far-right extremist. (The subtitle of a New York Times profile of Flores accused her and other conservative Hispanics of “shunning moderates and often embracing the extreme.”)

“She’s pro-God, she’s pro-family, pro-life, pro-America, pro-entrepreneurship and pro-capitalism. And she wants to bring down crime and wants control at the border,” Campos-Duffy said. “Are those extremist views in the Hispanic community that you know?”

“Just the opposite,” Ubieta replied, chuckling. “We are swimming in a sea of insanity here. If you are a working Latina, you are struggling to pay the … bills … If you are a mom, and you are — having a family and you have a husband, and you have God in your life, that makes you a far-right entity.

“Honestly, these people [Democrats] they are intoxicated with their globalist agenda and the ‘woke,'” Ubieta told Campos-Duffy. “For the Latinas, we are awake, you know, not ‘woke.’ For us is the love of our country because this is our country…

“My country is the United States of America. And I’m not going anywhere, and I’m not going to be silenced either.”

Ubieta hit the nail on the head when she said, “We are swimming in a sea of insanity here.”

There is nothing unreasonable in any of Flores’ positions. It wasn’t too long ago that most Americans held these views. That Democrats and their mainstream media allies now consider these views to be extremist is a testament to how far the party has strayed from its roots.

The Democratic Party’s embrace of wokeness has reached ridiculous proportions. Democrats have become caricatures of themselves. They have become insane.

Many Hispanics recognize this, which is why they are abandoning the party in droves.

The conservative movement is growing stronger in the U.S., and supporters will no longer be intimidated into silence. This is transcending racial, age, and economic lines in a way that the Democrats could only hope to imitate.

Democrats are losing control of the narrative and they’re panicking. Their strategy of verbally beating voters into submission isn’t working anymore.

Soros’ plan to buy up conservative radio stations is an attempt to prevent the conservative message from being heard. And he’s not the first liberal to come up with this idea. After liberal domination of the mainstream media at the national level for decades, local media outlets are the logical step.

But the departure of an influential voice like Ubieta ahead of Soros’ takeover must have come as a shock to the anti-American billionaire.

Accustomed to achieving any desired outcome with money, this morally bankrupt manipulator has been forced to accept the fact that his money can’t buy everything.

