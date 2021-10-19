On June 22, Scott Smith was charged with disorderly conduct at Loudoun County’s school board meeting. Smith had attended the meeting in hopes of sharing the story of his daughter’s alleged rape, which he said happened when a boy wearing a skirt entered the girls’ locker room in a Loudoun County school.

When an LGBT activist told Smith his daughter was a liar, a shouting match ensued. Then, an officer grabbed his shoulder, Smith pulled away and a physical altercation took place ending with the father’s arrest.

All of this happened before he could tell his daughter’s story to the school board as they deliberated over transgender inclusion in women’s bathrooms.

The motion was later passed.

Smith’s attorney wasn’t worried about the charges; she even told The Daily Wire (subscription required) she was “sure the charges would be dropped.”

Enter Loudoun County’s lead prosecutor, Buta Biberaj.

Despite the unremarkable nature of Smith’s case, Biberaj showed up personally to prosecute him. She sought jail time against Smith.

“It is incredibly unusual for a disorderly conduct case to even go forward. The idea that they would actually be seeking jail time, I’d guess in my 15 years the number of times I’ve seen that happen would be zero,” Smith’s attorney told The Daily Wire.

“It would be completely unheard of for the prosecutor to handle a misdemeanor.”

Is the left destroying America's legal system? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (53 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Nevertheless, Biberaj remained steadfast, despite the fact she once ran on an extremely progressive platform of leniency and alternatives to incarceration.

In fact, Biberaj appears to be a member of what one Heritage Foundation report refers to as the “rogue prosecutors movement,” a campaign made up of progressive prosecutors across the country — funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros — aimed at “promoting the fundamental transformation of our criminal justice system.”

“They brazenly usurp the constitutional role of the legislative branch by refusing to prosecute entire categories of crime, abuse the role of the county prosecutor, fail to protect victims of crime, and ignore the rising crime rates that flow from their radical policies,” the authors of the report wrote.

The Loudoun County lead prosecutor has certainly received funding from Soros.

Biberaj won the office in a 2019 election, after she received $845,000 in campaign funds from Soros, according to The Daily Wire.

Her Republican opponent spent a total of $113,000, The Daily Wire reported.

So, again, why would Biberaj go against her usual agenda of leniency when it came to Smith?

She’s a Soros-funded political operative with the goal of using her position not to punish criminals, but rather to forward left-wing politics.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.