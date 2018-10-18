Soros-Funded Operative Arrested for Battery Against Female GOP Campaign Manager

A Democratic operative that reportedly worked for the George Soros-funded American Bridge 21st Century was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a Republican campaign manager.

Kristin Davison, 31, who works as the campaign manager for Nevada GOP gubernatorial nominee Adam Laxalt, was assaulted by Wilfred Michael Stark III, 50, after a campaign event in East Las Vegas Tuesday evening, Fox News reported.

Davison told Fox News that a “very large man,” who was later identified as Stark, “burst into the room where Adam (Laxalt) and I were talking with a camera.”

“We’re used to trackers, but this guy was very physical—pushing me, pushing into members of my staff, screaming,” Davison explained.

“This man was physically, almost body-checking me. I was getting nervous for my safety, so we left, and went into an open room.”

TRENDING: Texas Voter Fraud Ring Busted, Slapped with Nearly 30 Felony Charges

According to Davison, the batter left her “terrified and traumatized” with bruises where she said Stark grabbed her on her neck and arms.

“Politics is a little bit aggressive these days, but this is just insane. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Davison said Wednesday.

Davison recounted the attack to Fox News, saying that after their encounter with Stark, she, Laxalt and two other male staffers went into a private room and closed the doors.

Stark burst in moments later, and Davison recounted the other two staffers “trying to hold him back.”

Do you think Stark should be prosecuted for his actions? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“He was so aggressive, he looked like he was going to towards the candidate to physically harm him,” Davison said.

Davidson said that because she was standing by the door, “He grabbed my right arm, my leg was lodged between the door and the wall. He twisted my arm, and contorted it behind my back,” she explained.

“I was scared. Every time I tried pulling away, he would grab tighter, and pull me closer into him.”

According to Davison, Stark pulled her head toward him, bruising her neck, and held her head against his chest for a few minutes, saying it “felt like an hour.”

“I was scared and screaming ‘stop—you’re hurting me,’” Davison said.

RELATED: DNC Hit with First Defamation Suit over ‘Irreparable Damage’ Caused by Dossier

She added that Stark warned the candidate who was nearby that “there’s only one way you can make this stop.”

“That really scared me,” she said.

According to Fox News, Stark was arrested later Tuesday evening by the Las Vegas City Marshals and remains in the Las Vegas city jail.

The city marshal’s office told Fox News in their statement: “He was arrested by our city marshals last night about 7 p.m. after Kristin Davison contacted them saying Mr. Stark had grabbed her by the arm and pushed her. The arrest is classified as a citizen’s arrest because the incident did not happen in the presence of the marshals.” The office said the incident was “an apparent result of an altercation involving Mr. Stark entering one of the rooms … and attempting to question Attorney General Adam Laxalt.”

Earlier this year, Stark was also arrested for allegedly assaulting a female press secretary for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Fox News reached out to American Bridge, the company that Stark lists as his employer on LinkedIn, but they did not respond to the request for comment.

Fox also reported that Stark was arrested in October of 2017 for disorderly conduct while covering then-GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, for which he was found guilty.

Lexalt’s campaign said to Fox News in their statement that Nevada politics have “reached a new low.”

“Assaulting the female campaign manager of the opposing campaign is disgusting and it has no place in our system,” campaign spokesperson Parker Briden said.

“This mob behavior from the left is out of control. Encouraging violence, as many prominent Democrats like former Attorney General Eric Holder have recently done, is having real, dangerous consequences.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.