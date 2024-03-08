President Joe Biden was dared by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia to say the name of a nursing student who was murdered last month, allegedly by an illegal alien during Thursday’s State of the Union address.

Greene handed out pins before the speech – one to the doddering, 81-year-old president – and at one point later shouted at Biden to recite the name Laken Riley.

Biden surprisingly took Greene up on the offer, only he appeared to confuse the former University of Georgia student with University of Southern California head football coach Lincoln Riley.

A Hollywood writer’s room could not have scripted the disrespectful gaffe that would have been something to laugh at had the situation not been so tragic.

As Biden blamed his ongoing, three-year border crisis on House Republicans for not bending the knee and passing a border security bill, Greene shouted out at him.

The Republican congresswoman yelled, “What about Laken Riley!?”

Others in the room screamed at Greene to quiet down, but Biden surprisingly looked at her and acknowledged what she had to say.

“Lincoln — Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal,” Biden said while holding a pin for Riley that Greene gave him. “That’s right! But how many of the thousands of people are being killed by illegals!”

“To her parents I say, my heart goes out to you,” Biden added.

Biden then said he, too, had lost children — although none of them were ever beaten to death, allegedly by a violent illegal foreign national.

Before Biden took the dais, Greene — who was donning a MAGA hat — handed him a pin with Laken Riley’s name on it.

She sternly said, “Laken Riley” in a clip she shared on social media.

“I know how to say it,” Biden claimed.

Greene then said, “Say her name, Mr. President.”

Biden smiled and went on his way, mingling with others in the crowd at the U.S. Capitol but did not respond.

Laken Riley was murdered on Feb. 22 while jogging in Athens, Georgia, by a man police have identified as Jose Antonio Ibarra.

Ibarra crossed into the country near El Paso, Texas, in September 2022 and was encountered by Border Patrol agents, the New York Post reported.

Rather than face deportation, the young man ended up in the far-left sanctuary city of Athens and allegedly violently murdered Riley less than 18 months later.

Had it not been for Biden’s immigration policies, she likely would have been studying to be a nurse on Thursday night.

