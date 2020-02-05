SECTIONS
News
Print

SOTU: Democrat Kyrsten Sinema Earns Praise for Standing While Colleagues Sat Silently

Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Arizona) applauds during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the House of Representatives on Feb. 4, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Mario Tama / Getty ImagesSen. Krysten Sinema (D-Arizona) applauds during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the House of Representatives on Feb. 4, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published February 5, 2020 at 10:19am
Print

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema stood out among her Democratic colleagues as she gave President Donald Trump a standing ovation while he talked about “opportunity zones” during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris sat silently next to the Arizona Democrat as Sinema applauded Trump’s praise of Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s leadership creating the program in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The opportunity zone program was created to “stimulate economic development and job creation, by incentivizing long-term investments in low-income neighborhoods,” according to the Economic Development Administration.

TRENDING: When NBC Reporter Refuses To Be Quiet, GOP Impeachment Hero Elise Stefanik Steps In & Crushes Her

Democrats have been critical of the program, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib has even introduced a bill to repeal it.

“Opportunity zones are just another corporate handout that don’t actually help the communities that desperately need resources,” the Michigan Democrat tweeted.

Many people praised Sinema for standing with her Republican colleagues and applauding the success of this program:

Sinema also stood out by wearing a blue dress in the sea of white worn by dozens of Democratic women in support of the women’s suffrage movement, the Arizona Republic reported.

RELATED: Mike Pence: Nancy Pelosi Hit 'a New Low' by Ripping Up State of the Union

Do you think more Democrats should be following Sinema's example?

Despite the praise on Twitter, Sinema could face retribution from the Democratic Party.

In September, the centrist senator faced a possible censure from the Arizona Democratic Party for “failing to support the tenets of the 2016 Democratic Party Platform,” the Washington Examiner reported at the time.

This possible censure came after Sinema voted to confirm Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

The state coordinator for the Progressive Democrats of America told the Republic that “the way she is voting is really disappointing. We want Democrats to vote like Democrats and not Republicans.”

Although Sinema did not formally comment on the possible censure, which was pushed back until it could be picked up again in 2020, she has previously talked about her efforts to work across the aisle.

“As everyone knows, I am 100% focused on the needs of everyday Arizonans, and I refuse to be distracted by the pettiness and the partisanship that has invaded Washington,” she said during an interview with the Republic in July.

“I promised Arizonans that I would never be a part of that typical Washington chaos and drama and I’m going to continue to stay focused, just like a laser, on the stuff that actually matters to the people in their everyday lives.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







SOTU: Democrat Kyrsten Sinema Earns Praise for Standing While Colleagues Sat Silently
Trump Hits Highest Approval Rating of His Presidency in New Gallup Poll
Iran Sentences Accused CIA Spy to Death
Trump Administration Begins New Strategy of Deporting Illegal Immigrants Deeper Into Mexico
Report: Senate Impeachment Trial Gets January 21 Start Date, Projected Timeline
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×