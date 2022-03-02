SOTU Sets up WWIII? Biden Mobilizing US Forces for Potential Larger War in Europe

President Joe Biden pledged to stage American troops in NATO countries in Eastern Europe during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

The deployments come in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have mobilized American ground forces, air squadrons, ship deployments to protect NATO countries, including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.”

Biden earlier stated that the United States doesn’t intend to deploy troops to Ukraine itself. Such a move would likely entail open hostilities between the United States and the Russian Federation.

“Our forces are not going to Europe to fight Ukraine, but to defend our NATO Allies — in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west.”

BIDEN: “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO Allies in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west. For that purpose, we have mobilized American ground forces, air squadrons, ship deployments to protect NATO countries…” pic.twitter.com/ycU00koKzf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 2, 2022

The beginning of Biden’s annual address focused heavily on the conflict, which has spurred condemnation of Russia in the West and across the world.

Ukraine is not currently a member of NATO.

The country’s ambition towards joining the European Union and the military alliance has proved a flashpoint in the conflict, with Russia unwilling to accept Ukraine’s decision to orient itself towards the West.

The president also revealed that the Department of Justice was forming a unit to investigate and seize the laundered monies of Russian oligarchs.

Biden also announced a new ban on Russian aircraft traveling through American airspace, adding yet another sanction as Russia’s economy stands devastated by punishing measures.

The House chamber was filled with members and government officials wearing Ukrainian insignia, with both Republicans and Democrats reacting to the most serious armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

Vladimir Putin has successively invaded Russia’s neighbors during the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Biden, ordering troops into Georgia, Crimea and Ukraine respectively.

Only during the tenure of President Donald Trump was Putin deterred from international aggression.

This article was published as part of The Western Journal’s live coverage of Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address.

