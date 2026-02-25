SOTU Video: Democrats Refuse to Stand After Trump Announces Lowest RX Drug Prices in the World Coming to US

Democrats’ refusal to stand for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union extended to their apparent rejection of lower drug prices — so long as the president getting them was Trump.

Trump used the speech to tout his drug discounting agenda, forcing drug companies to stop using the United States to recoup costs by charging higher rates than elsewhere in the developed world.

“Other presidents tried to do it, but they never could,” Trump said.

“They tried. Most didn’t try, actually. But they tried, they said they tried. They couldn’t do it,” he continued. “They didn’t even come close.

“They were all talk, and no action, but I got it done.”

He went on to note that “Americans, who have for decades paid, by far, the highest prices of any nation anywhere in the world for prescription drugs, will now pay the lowest price anywhere in the world for drugs,” Trump continued.

But applause only came from one side of the aisle:

This wasn’t the only time during the speech that the Democrats didn’t stand. That may end up being to their detriment.

As The Wall Street Journal noted, “Trump’s drug pricing efforts have shown themselves to be popular in polls, and the administration is aiming to focus on them ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.”

Trump is asking Congress to enshrine his “Most Favored Nation” policy for negotiating with drug companies into law.

