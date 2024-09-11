Share
News
Former President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during the 2024 presidential debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.
Breaking
Former President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during the 2024 presidential debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

'Does That Sound Familiar?': Trump Uses Kamala Harris' Own Line Against Her

 By Michael Austin  September 10, 2024 at 7:32pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump stole a snarky one-liner from Vice President Kamala Harris during Tuesday night’s debate.

The ABC News-hosted Philadelphia debate was the first between the two candidates.

According to the New York Post, up until debate night, Harris’s campaign had been lobbying for “hot mics,” i.e. for the candidates’ microphones to remain on even when it’s not their turn to speak.

Many believed this was because Harris wanted to sneak in the one-liner that she had previously used during her 2020 campaign with President Joe Biden.

The vice president gained “sympathetic coverage” after telling then-Vice President Mike Pence “I’m speaking!” during a vice presidential debate.

Trending:
Did Tim Walz Call Kamala a 'Prostitutor?' VP Pick Under Fire After Comments About Harris Leave Viewers Stunned

During Tuesday’s debate, while Trump was in the middle of answering a question, Harris attempted to interject.

In response, Trump hit back with a rather “familiar” line.

Is Trump performing well in the debate?

“I’m talking now,” Trump said. “Does that sound familiar?”

Many viewers of the debate quickly took to social media to react to the line.

“This was brilliant. Kamala just lost the debate there,” one user posted.

Related:
Next Debate Not Happening? Trump Speaks Out After 'Polls Clearly Show' Who Won in Matchup Against Kamala

“Trump is debating 3 people right now and is absolutely CRUSHING it,” another wrote.

“His best debate yet.”

“Clip of the century,” another wrote. “Trump is a master troll and this was a mythical rebuttal to Kamala.”

“We’re only halfway through”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Publishing Operations
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as an intern. Michael was then hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations. His current role involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations.His current role involves managing the editorial team and editorial operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment, Biblical Worldview




ABC Moderators Called Out as Double Standard Becomes Evident: 'A Disgraceful Failure'
'Does That Sound Familiar?': Trump Uses Kamala Harris' Own Line Against Her
Better Than We Thought: Closer Look at NYT Poll Shows Multiple Looming Election Disasters for Kamala
4 Keys for Crushing Kamala: Here's How Trump Can Secure His Election Victory During Tomorrow Night's Debate
Dems Tried to End Clarence Thomas Over This: Now Joe Biden Is Doing Much Worse
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation