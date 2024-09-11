'Does That Sound Familiar?': Trump Uses Kamala Harris' Own Line Against Her

Former President Donald Trump stole a snarky one-liner from Vice President Kamala Harris during Tuesday night’s debate.

The ABC News-hosted Philadelphia debate was the first between the two candidates.

According to the New York Post, up until debate night, Harris’s campaign had been lobbying for “hot mics,” i.e. for the candidates’ microphones to remain on even when it’s not their turn to speak.

Many believed this was because Harris wanted to sneak in the one-liner that she had previously used during her 2020 campaign with President Joe Biden.

The vice president gained “sympathetic coverage” after telling then-Vice President Mike Pence “I’m speaking!” during a vice presidential debate.

During Tuesday’s debate, while Trump was in the middle of answering a question, Harris attempted to interject.

In response, Trump hit back with a rather “familiar” line.

TRUMP: “I’m talking now. If you don’t mind. Please. Does that sound familiar?” pic.twitter.com/gQuTmro6zI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2024

“I’m talking now,” Trump said. “Does that sound familiar?”

Many viewers of the debate quickly took to social media to react to the line.

This was brilliant. Kamala just lost the debate there. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 11, 2024

“This was brilliant. Kamala just lost the debate there,” one user posted.

Trump is debating 3 people right now and is absolutely CRUSHING it. His best debate yet. — Thakur Divya Prakash (@Divyaprakas8) September 11, 2024

“Trump is debating 3 people right now and is absolutely CRUSHING it,” another wrote.

“His best debate yet.”

Clip of the century. Trump is a master troll and this was a mythical rebuttal to Kamala. We’re only halfway through 🔥👌 — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) September 11, 2024

“Clip of the century,” another wrote. “Trump is a master troll and this was a mythical rebuttal to Kamala.”

“We’re only halfway through”

