'Sound of Freedom' Scores 'Very Impressive' Back-to-Back Box Office Wins As It Surpasses $50 Million Milestone

 By Anthony Gonzalez  July 13, 2023 at 2:34pm
Jim Caviezel’s thriller “Sound of Freedom” is setting records at the box office and has dethroned movies, such as “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” from first place.

The film is based on a true story, with Caviezel playing Tim Ballard, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agent who quit his job and focused his efforts to rescue children from sex trafficking.

Ballard founded the anti-trafficking group Operation Underground Railroad, which has one mission: end child sex trafficking.

Sound of Freedom” was the third most-watched film in the U.S. last weekend, according to The Daily Beast.

The movie has been in the works for some time, with its script written in 2015 and filming completed in 2018, as reported by Screen Rant

Caviezel’s film has shown no signs of slowing down, becoming the top-grossing film on Monday and Tuesday, according to Box Office Mojo.

On Monday, “Sound of Freedom” generated more than $4 million at the box office, and on Tuesday it nearly duplicated its success, having grossed a little over $3.8 million.

“Sound of Freedom” has only been released in North America. Undoubtedly, the film has exceeded the expectations of many.

Should more movies like “Sound of Freedom” be made?

Brandon Purdie, the head of theatrical distribution at Angel Studios, told Variety, “As with our July 4th numbers, today’s numbers exceed our expectations, and we’re going to continue this momentum.”

“We’re getting messages from all over the country telling us about packed theaters, sold-out theaters and spontaneous standing ovations for the film in numerous locations. Seeing this film has become a must, thanks to incredible word-of-mouth,” Purdie added.

On Wednesday, according to Forbes, the movie achieved second place in box office totals trailing behind Tom Cruise’s “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One,” which received over $16 million on its opening day.

Deadline reported, “’Sound of Freedom’ is looking at second place with $3.9M and a running total of $53.4M. That daily gross is holding steady with Monday and Tuesday. Very impressive.”

In its opening weekend, “Sound of Freedom” placed third in box office totals behind “Insidious: The Red Door” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

As of today, “Sound of Freedom” has generated over $53 million, surpassing the film’s budget of $14.5 million.

The film currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 75 percent, as well as an audience score of 100 percent.

“Sound of Freedom” has even garnered the interest of former President Donald Trump, who will reportedly screen the film at his Bedminster golf club next week, according to The Hill.

The screening will be available to club members and supporters of the 45th president.

“Sound of Freedom” will be released in theaters worldwide beginning in August 2023, according to Angel Studios.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Anthony Gonzalez
Anthony Gonzalez is currently in high school, where he is president of the Conservative Club. He is unapologetically a conservative and always will be.
