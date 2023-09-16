The star of the wildly popular film “Sound of Freedom” had nothing but praise for former President Donald Trump.

Actor Jim Caveziel appeared on an episode of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast and compared the 45th president to the biblical figure King David, according to Newsweek.

“When you go back to David, Trump is like that,” Caveziel began.

“Here’s a boy that was called out and many people didn’t like him … including his own — I’m talking about David now — own father.

“And he was selected by God.”

“I believe Donald Trump was selected by God almighty … he probably didn’t think he was the best guy [to be president] or maybe he thought he was the best guy, because in my opinion, he’s pretty great.”

Caveziel recalled telling Trump, “When you watch this movie, you will be a peace and at rest because you, more than anyone — have done incredible things.”

Caveziel noted, “A guy like him will be able to sit there and watch this [“Sound of Freedom”] and feel safe and at peace, and I think that a lot of people that watch this that are following God, feel that way.”

Jim Caveziel talks about Trump being CHOSEN by God… and he is doing his part … and that each of us must use our talents to save the children. 🎬👉 WATCH Human/Child Trafficking Secrets Here: https://t.co/gXZjdGnYSt pic.twitter.com/DFky9S7gHh — AMERICANDREAM09 🇺🇸 Jack Media ~DREAM (@JackMedia7) July 13, 2023



He added that, while Trump is private about his faith, he is “getting it done for our Lord and savior.”

“The Passion of the Christ” actor met Trump when he decided to screen the “Sound of Freedom” at his Bedminster, New Jersey, home in July.

Trump praised the film and told the crowd, “I hope you enjoyed it. It’s something that — I’m not sure if you’re supposed to enjoy or learn — it’s a combination, but it’s, that was a great movie.”

BREAKING: President Trump congratulates Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verastegui, and Tim Ballard for making Sound of Freedom pic.twitter.com/mVZscLTBFd — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 20, 2023

The former president added in his speech that “it was an honor getting to know” Caveziel.

President Trump sits front row center watching Sound of Freedom. Jim Caviezel on one side, Tim Ballard on the other He hasn’t moved an inch since the film began pic.twitter.com/tWarKv9ioK — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 20, 2023



“The Sound of Freedom” tells the true story of Tim Ballard in his quest to rescue children from the horrors of sex trafficking.

The indie film has grossed over $210 million worldwide since its Fourth of July release date.

