‘Sound of Music’ Actress Dead on Christmas Eve, Tweet From ‘Gretl’ Tells Us All We Need to Know

Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played Louisa von Trapp in the 1965 film “The Sound of Music,” passed away Sunday evening in Frankford, Ontario.

Her son, Ryan Urich, told Variety that his mother died surrounded by her children and family members.

“She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest,” Ryan Urich said.

“Sound of Music” sister Kym Karath, who played Gretl von Trapp, shared that she was “filled with infinite sadness” over the news on Twitter.

I am filled with infinite sadness tonight. My precious friend and SOM sister Heather Menzies passed away this evening. Devastated. — Kym Karath (@KymKarath) December 25, 2017

“The Sound of Music” official twitter and fellow “Sound of Music” actor Dan Truhitte who played Rolfe Gruber shared their sympathies as well.

We Mourn the Loss of Heather Menzies-Urich… https://t.co/dpuHJBoBWD pic.twitter.com/V3YqfNSCO3 — The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) December 25, 2017

It is such a great sorrow to lose Heather Menzies Urich. She was a joy during filming, such a warm smile, and such a talent and I know she is now with her husband, Robert Eurich. My condolences to the family. Aufwiedersehn for now, Heather. @SoundofMusic @thesom7 pic.twitter.com/S4K6UqGR1i — Dan Truhitte (@dan_truhitte) December 25, 2017

Menzies-Urich was 14 when she was cast as the third-oldest of the von Trapp children. The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical film adaptation won five Academy Awards, including best picture. The film also starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, and was directed by Robert Wise.

President and chief creative officer of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization Ted Chapin described Menzies-Urich as “part of ‘the family'” to Variety.

“Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering,” he said. “We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her.”

Menzies-Urich was born in Toronto, and first appeared on screen in the 1964 television series “The Farmer’s Daughter.” Her other film credits include “Hawaii” and “Piranha,” and she appeared on television in “Logan’s Run,” “Dragnet,” “Bonanza,” “Marcus Welby, M.D.” and other series as a guest.

She met her husband, actor Robert Urich, while they filmed a mid-1970s commercial for Libby’s Corned Beef Hash. After his death in 2002, she created the Robert Urich Foundation to raise money for cancer research.

Menzies-Urich was 68 and had recently been diagnosed with brain cancer according to Ryan Urich.

“She was not in any pain but, nearly four weeks after her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, she had enough and took her last breath on this earth at 7:22 p.m.” he told Variety.

According to Variety, she is survived by two other children in addition to her son, many grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

